New-to-Corvallis Towsley has diverse outlook on Ward 9 council run

Nyssa Towsley is running her campaign for Ward 9 in Corvallis according to the adage “be yourself.”

A recent transplant, Towsley arrived in Corvallis in the fall of 2020 after her spouse was hired by Western Oregon University. They considered Monmouth but were charmed by Corvallis. She said it’s not too big and has an excellent downtown as well as an inviting community.

“Even though I’m not a native of Oregon or of Corvallis, I have felt like this is home,” Towsley said. “I want to help preserve that, make sure this is a welcoming and inclusive city for everyone, where people can thrive and work together and live and play together.”

As a council member, Towsley said she’ll bring underserved communities to the table in city discussions. She aims to build public-private partnerships to better serve residents, and calls for government transparency, accountability and accessibility. She said her campaign is based on her life experience.

“I’m not trying to pander, this is just who I am,” Towsley said. “My experiences being a woman, being a queer person, being a neurodivergent person — I’ve never had an expectation that everyone’s going to love me.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Her work puts regulation and oversight to help and protect others close to her heart. Towsley is a research administrator working remotely with the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Specifically, she’s involved with the ethics committee overseeing human subject research, which includes research involving people or their private information.

“I don’t have previous political experience, but I do have a lot of experience with regulation and how the writing of policy can impact the way it’s carried out.”

New to pursuing elected office, Towsley faces two other rookies: Tony Cadena and Cliff Feldman. Current Ward 9 Councilor Andrew Struthers is vacating his seat to run for mayor.

It’s the first time Corvallis voters will use ranked choice to pick the next mayor as well as Ward 9’s new councilor.