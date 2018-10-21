Start with an incumbent with longstanding community ties, toss in a popular four-term city councilor and sprinkle in a pair of individuals with intriguing ideas from outside the political mainstream. What you get is a lively race for Corvallis mayor.
Biff Traber, who previously served two terms as a councilor in Ward 8, is seeking a second four-year term. He defeated political neophyte Josh Gulliver by a 61.3 percent to 36.3 margin in 2014.
“I want to continue to serve the city as mayor,” Traber said, “because of the experience I’ve gained and the things I have accomplished.”
Traber cited the city’s vision work, the relationship with Oregon State University, economic development improvements and the efforts to raise revenue to address city service needs.
Roen Hogg is finishing his fourth term in Ward 2, a diverse district that includes downtown and the eastern edge of OSU.
“I believe in practical government that fixes what’s broken and promotes what’s good, all in full view of the public,” Hogg said of his candidacy. “My experience will bring a fresh perspective while providing stability to a council that changes every two years.”
Dean Codo, a community volunteer with a wide-ranging employment background, tends to go after the Corvallis establishment, while not criticizing Traber directly.
“In Corvallis we have the most noble words on paper but seem to lack the courage to take action and bring those words to life,” he said. “Words minus action equals zero.”
Riley Doraine, the fourth candidate, works at the Peacock Bar & Grill, and notes candidly that she has first-hand knowledge of one of the city’s most intractable problems, homelessness.
“I’m the only candidate with experience with the issue we are facing right now,” she said. “I was homeless off and on for four years. It’s hard to find housing at a reasonable price.”
Doraine also described Corvallis as a “sleepy town” that could use a jolt of energy. And she has provided some, being the lone candidate at a Sept. 11 forum to ask for a moment of silence for the terrorist attacks and noting in a Raymond Chandler-esque quip on political reality at a second forum that “if everybody is happy then somebody is probably dead.”
Here is a look at how the candidates view some of the major issues facing Corvallis as it heads toward the Nov. 6 election:
Homelessness
Hogg has been the most aggressive on the issue, saying that “Corvallis is floundering. We have not made any progress in four years, and that’s one of the main reasons I am running for mayor. We can’t afford four more years of failed leadership or we’ll be back here in four years talking about the same problem.”
Codo said the city needs to use more tools, citing transitional housing as a “critical” need and urging the use of tent cities with dumpsters and port-a-potties. And he added an emotional coda on the issue.
“The only way we’re going to solve this problem is by being loving,” he said. “We have to recognize their humanity. Love is the solution.”
Doraine, meanwhile, noted some of the practical challenges of homelessness: “Where am I going to go to the bathroom or sleep and are the police going to mess with me?” she said.
Doraine also expressed concerns that those in the homeless community often are victims of crimes, particularly sexual assaults. “We also need to empower the homeless to act on an equal playing field with those deciding their fate.”
Traber is co-chair, with Anne Schuster of the Benton County Board of Commissioners, of the Housing Opportunities Action Council. The council is charged with implementing the city-county 10-year-plan on homelessness. And given the duration of the plan the mayor tends to speak of the issue as more of a marathon than a sprint.
“We need to continue to have the conversations, get the views out and participate,” he said, noting that a facilitator has been hired to help HOAC work more effectively. Traber also praised the work of a “community capacity” workshop on issues surround homelessness.
Traber also admitted “things have not gone well in the past year … but it does have to be resolved. I’m committed to continuing the energy I have put in on this issue.”
Revenue, revenue
The city is considering three revenue raising measures plus a proposal that would add an urban renewal district in South Corvallis. The City Council plans to implement a public safety fee that would add more firefighters and police officers and charge residents, businesses and nonprofits. A renewal of the city’s local option property tax levy is headed for the May 2019 ballot, with a vote on a countywide 9-1-1 emergency services district set for November.
The urban renewal vote, which would use “tax increment financing” to help boost development and infrastructure in South Corvallis, is set for March.
Traber and Hogg have been directly involved with all four issues and are generally in support. Ditto for Doraine.
“What services is the city expecting us to pay for and how are we going to get the revenue?” Traber said. “Those are the adult conversations: If you want that service then this is what it’s going to cost.”
Hogg expressed particular concern about the “underfunded” Corvallis Fire Department and noted that perhaps even more money might be needed. “This issue is not going to go away,” he said.
Codo is the budget hawk in the group, suggesting a “no” vote on the levy. “It’s another attempt by city government to ask for more money before eliminating waste and cutting expenses,” he said.
Codo also said he is “not a big fan” of urban renewal, although his opponents backed it with varying levels of fervency. “Yes,” said Hogg. “Enthusiastically yes,” said Traber. “Many years ago, yes,” Doraine said.
Incumbency
Traber has been a tireless representative of the city, introducing speakers at Holocaust commemorations and senators at town halls. He issues dozens of proclamations, speaks at playground upgrade ribbon-cuttings and attended both city Memorial Day observances in May, changing his suit in between events.
Does this public visibility give him an edge over his opponents or does it give them a target to shoot at? Hogg also has a decent Q-factor given his presence on the council for nearly eight years. But he also is the quiet man of the council, often going entire meetings without participation. When an issue engages him – such as homelessness, parking and the traffic circle — he can be forceful and persuasive. But is he cut out for ribbon-cuttings?
And what will be the impact of Codo and Doraine on the race? Local political observers have noted that Hogg might have been better off in a one-on-one race with Traber. This thesis posits that votes for Hogg, Codo or Doraine are by definition anti-Traber expressions. And if enough of those votes favoring change go to Codo and Doraine … might that not be the ticket to a second term for Traber?
We’ll find out Nov. 6.
Background checks: The Gazette-Times conducted Oregon and federal background checks on all City Council and mayoral candidates. Doraine, Traber and Hogg all came up clean. Codo served 10 days in jail in 2014 after an altercation with people who were walking their dogs without leashes. Codo was convicted of attempted coercion, harassment and two counts of disorderly conduct. He was found not guilty of attempted assault. In addition to the jail time Codo served 18 months of supervised probation, was fined $1,000 and ordered to take anger management classes.