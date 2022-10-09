Long-time Tangent friends run for City Council together

Lifelong friends Randi Letson and Trina Henderson have done everything else together, so why not run for Tangent City Council?

Now they're running as a slate with hopes of bringing back the annual harvest festival and returning pride and beauty to the approximately 1200-resident city.

“I feel like when Trina and I have conversations about the city, we both have a lot of passion and excitement and have the same values,” Letson said. “I think we thrive off of each other's passion.”

The friends have known each other since they were 15 attending South Albany High School together. Henderson and Letson have lived in Tangent for many years, with Henderson raising her family there. Now that their children are grown, they have more time to pour into volunteering and serving on the Council. Both currently volunteer on the Tangent Planning Commission.

Letson said while serving on the Planning Commission has provided good challenges and experiences in the world of development, being a part of the City Council will give them the opportunity to have an impact on a broader variety of community issues.

The City Council has four members, not including the mayor, which means Letson and Henderson will comprise half the group if elected.

Henderson is a shoo-in, as she has no competition for what's called Position No. 3. Letson has a taller task, facing off with incumbent Gregory L. Jones for Position No. 4.

Stumping on a festival reboot

“I think we have this whole new generation that wants to grow together,” Henderson said. “There's new families and lots of kids in the neighborhoods, and so having a harvest festival and these types of events will be important.”

She added that several people in the community have come forward who want to get together and volunteer in various capacities. In response, Letson and Henderson formed a volunteer committee called “Tangent Together,” and businesses and citizens alike have joined to start getting the harvest festival back on for next fall.

The festival began in 1935 and was a yearly tradition until 2013, when the planning group retired and nobody was able to take over. If the festival starts up again next year — complete with a kiddie parade and historical tractors — it will coincide with Tangent’s 50th anniversary of becoming a city.

Letson and Henderson talked about possibly creating an endowment fund for children who attend Tangent Elementary, putting money from the harvest festival into a scholarship for the students when they graduate.

Addressing other needs

The pair also plans to conduct a communitywide survey, assessing the wants and needs of Tangent to put together a new three- to five-year strategic plan. The last poll was in 2008, and while many of the same issues will probably be at the forefront, Letson said it will be good to “get a pulse on what new types of things are important.”

“We recently had a council meeting, and one of our citizens stood up and said they just wanted to see us make Tangent pretty again,” Henderson said. “You drive through 99, and if you don't blink an eye, you don't pay attention to it. We talked about putting up an actual sign that says, ‘Welcome to Tangent.’”

Letson and Henderson said their professional backgrounds will lend to serving on City Council; Letson works in human resources, and Henderson works in communications and marketing for a Salem nonprofit.

Having spent several years in Tangent, the two said they look forward to hopefully serving the community that has given them so much.

“It just has such a special place in my heart,” Letson said. “I'm excited to see what we can do; I think there's so much potential.”