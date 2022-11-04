Lebanon at a crossroads

Editor’s note: This story references suicide and contains words readers may find vulgar.

In 2022, the Nov. 8 general election in Lebanon — “the city that friendliness built,” according to its motto — may be a referendum on just how friendly it is, at least to one segment of the community.

The races, for mayor and to represent all three wards on the City Council, pit people who urged the outgoing mayor to proclaim June as Pride Month against those who’d rather not talk about sexuality. At all.

Instead, they talk about keeping Lebanon a small town with small town values, and making sure growth is managed to attract homebuyers not renters.

But the presence of candidates who are vocal in their support of the LGBTQ+ community is forcing the issue, placing one of the fastest-growing cities in Oregon at a crossroads. Even their opponents acknowledge it, framing the other side as the ones being divisive.

Zayn

It’s usually about the time he gets downtown that Zayn Chapman wonders whether his rainbow-colored shirt is a liability.

The weather turned gray in late October. When he wears it, Chapman’s pink, blue, black-white-and-brown apparel appears striking in the cloudy pallor.

“I love my rainbow shirt,” he said. “It’s dope. (But) I sometimes feel scared wearing that in Lebanon.”

He was standing along Highway 20. In Lebanon, bracketed by the oldest section of the city and conveying traffic through a resurgent commercial heart, it’s Main Street.

On this walk on this day, Main Street also is Chapman’s source of vigilance. He said people in passing cars have hurled insults or trash.

The F-word, he said, is among the most persistent. Rolling tires and revving motors some take for granted have given way at times to voices shouting Chapman down.

“Fag.”

It’s the simplest, most reductive version of the concept that Chapman is trying to convey — that for nearly half of his life, people have told him he doesn’t belong. That his existence is wrong.

That he’s going to hell.

That means Chapman, who was injected into city process in April, also is on the ballot.

His mom literally is. Cassie Cruze, a program manager at Lebanon Downtown Association, is running in Ward 2. It was the association that sought out the proclamation to coincide with a Pride event it was planning.

The coffee shop that became a rallying point for Chapman and his allies in the spring is worth the chilly walk from a nearby apartment.

“I’m comfortable when I’m with my family,” he said. “I know they’ll defend me to the death.”

‘I was terrified’

Visibility is Chapman’s point. The 16-year-old said he lived in relative silence while he learned the words and concepts to describe himself.

Years before, nearly 300 road miles away in Washington, Chapman was surrounded by family and a church community and felt completely alone.

Chapman said he heard that same-sex attraction was gross. He heard that people who are queer are going to hell. And Chapman knew by fourth or fifth grade, he said, that he was going to be attracted to girls.

That attraction wasn’t the version idealized by his dad’s family or church. Chapman was born with the genitals of a girl — male by gender, but female by biological sex.

“I started realizing, ‘Oh! I like the same gender,’” he said. “It was an instance of people saying being gay is wrong, and you’re going to go to hell. I was terrified to say anything.”

Chapman started to affirm his gender years later and is now transitioning. But it took a couple of moves, close support and attempts to end his life to get there.

“No one told me that it’s possible to be attracted to the same sex,” he said.

Chadwick

A year before he moved to Boise, Chadwick Gerig sat in a church and gave himself a week to live.

“I don’t feel God in any of this,” Gerig said. “I don’t feel hope.”

Gerig barely felt anything. He came of age in the time of Moral Majority, he said.

The right-wing and Republican-backed political group is credited with mobilizing conservative Christians in U.S. politics. Preacher and founder Jerry Falwell’s words found purchase in rural America, and Gerig turned 18 against a backdrop of condemnation.

Roe v. Wade, the group argued, would set women free from traditional familial roles, and gay rights were portrayed as special privileges for people who would “bring about the demise of American culture.”

Lebanon was convulsing, its population racing from 6,636 in 1970 to 10,413 one decade later.

The family Gerig ran from is Mennonite, he said. His high school classmates made jokes and used names to describe others, to tag and label people in Lebanon as other-than. Gerig felt like an outcast.

None of the comments were directed at Gerig — he had told no one he was different. But he recognized the targets in the language.

“I knew it was about me,” he said.

In his home he lived under a constant threat, he said: We will disown you if you are gay.

“At 15, 16, there is a finger in my chest,” Gerig said. “Where am I going to go? I stayed quiet.”

Rigid family hierarchy was all Gerig knew, he said. But the neighbors had something different.

Gerig said his dad banned him from talking to the two older men who lived on the block, which of course piqued his interest.

He said he didn’t have the language to describe their relationship, but it seemed more genuine and loving than the way he heard gay men described in Falwell’s rural Oregon.

“I knew they weren’t just roommates,” Gerig said. “I knew it was real.”

By the 1990s, he had all but given up on fitting in with his family. He moved to Idaho in 1997. Gerig eventually cut ties with religion, took a five-ish-year break from his family, he said, and had enough distance from Lebanon to begin processing childhood trauma.

He came out.

Gerig found supportive friends, tried counseling, developed the language, concepts and history to describe what he had been through.

“There’s a thousand strands in this cobweb, and every one of them is laced with gasoline,” Gerig said.

By his 40s, the suicidal ideation had faded, he said. Gerig returned to Lebanon, he said, half a lifetime later to be the person he should have been when he left. The rainbow emblems on his sweatshirt and water bottle in early October defied the silence of his childhood.

He considers himself a survivor of the words, looks, signs, social media posts, sermons and dismissiveness that have followed him from a young age.

Not everyone survives, he said. Gerig hopes the visibility of his life now communicates to other people in Lebanon they’re not alone.

“I’m here to help Jr., whoever that is. The Zayns” of Lebanon, Gerig said.

Help asked for

When Cruze and other LGBTQ+ allies came before the City Council in April and again in May, it was to stand up for and stand by Chapman, who addressed the council himself, to tell members about his experiences in Lebanon.

Chapman described how he was among students wearing the Pride flag as a cape at Seven Oak Middle School. Others wore Trump flags and terse exchanges turned physical.

He told them had been choked with his own Pride flag at school by 25 other students who also called him homophobic slurs. A school district spokesperson said administrators did discipline an unspecified number of students for bullying in a flag-choking incident about five years ago.

It was under this context that the Lebanon Downtown Association wanted to hold the Lebanon Family Pride Event — several years in the making — and sought out a proclamation of support, declaring June as Pride Month.

Mayor Paul Aziz shut it down. When pushed again, he stopped making proclamations altogether.

Lebanon resident Jonathan Pedersen, who attended the April 13 council meeting in support of the proclamation, said all communities have a nucleus around which people tend to gravitate and build common values.

Among Lebanon’s top priorities is avoiding controversy, he said. He knows. He’s grew up in the city as a gay boy, then man, trying to find his way.

“Lebanon is a place where people live, work and play,” Pedersen said, “but only if performed a certain way.”

He said his quality of life has kept him in town, even though he’s considered moving away many, many times.

People in Pedersen’s family told him he was loved after they found out he’s gay. Of course, he said, they also told him the Bible expects him to be straight.

“It’s not like I became gay — I was gay. Man, I was gay,” Pedersen said.

He said he became more comfortable in Lebanon as he met more people who are LGBTQ+. A groundswell of support appeared to carry the city away from its homophobic past.

Then came the proclamation controversy and now the election.

Since May

Three people on the ballot, mayoral candidate Kenneth Jackola, Ward 1 candidate Carl Mann and Ward 2 candidate David Workman, and a write-in candidate for Ward 3, Lisa Stroud, are allied in the other direction.

All appear on a flier from a conservative political action committee known as the Candidate Identification & Support Committee. They are not only supported by the PAC, they also have contributed to it.

According to the latest filings by deadline, the committee has taken in just under $10,000, of which $2,000 came from Workman, $2,000 from Stroud and $1,000 each from Mann and Jackola. That means their donations make up 60% of all donations received.

A Secretary of State spokesperson said in most cases, political action committees make contributions to candidates, not the other way around.The PAC shares space in the Lebanon Plaza strip mall with Free Linn County; Linn County Parents for Academic Excellence; and Parents Rights in Education.

The flier distributed in October called the failed proclamation one “based on sexual and lifestyle preferences.”

The arguments since May have been that elected officials shouldn’t have to hear about the sexuality of their constituents and that a Pride proclamation would elevate LGBTQ+ people over everyone else.They also argue drawing attention to people who have had to fight bullying, discrimination and disproportionate violence will cause those people to experience even more violence.

In a prior interview, Workman tried to distance himself from the sentiments that were eventually included in the PAC flier.

“Because (LGBTQ+ people) want to be special for a month. That’s how they’ve (Aziz and supporters) read it. I don’t necessarily agree with how they feel,” Workman said in an earlier interview. “I’ve heard enough that it works against (LGBTQ+ people), almost.”

Both Workman and Jackola, who were interviewed earlier for profile stories, declined requests for additional comment. Mann declined to participate in previous stories.

The flier contains some misrepresentations about what happened at the April 13 meeting. The PAC letter says conservative council members argued against the proclamation. But the council held no discussion about the Pride proclamation.

It also says councilors voted for a compromise to proclaim a one-day celebration. That didn’t happen either. There was no vote.

Pedersen posted on Facebook about the flier, hoping to galvanize those who knew what happened, but no one responded.

He believes others see the chance to defend others in their community from language that’s belittling or dismissive. But defending people who are LGBTQ+ can feel risky to people who don’t know how their family or neighbors will respond, he said.

Outgoing mayor speaks

Aziz, who has endorsed Jackola and Workman, said he’s not concerned about their proximity to the political action group, although he is surprised that both were among a litany of candidates who actually have paid into the Candidate Identification & Support Committee.

Messaging and organizing strategies from the state-level version of the group, based in Tigard, became entwined with a furor earlier this year over a proposed clinic at Lebanon High School.

Some among the proposed clinic’s critics were angry over rumors that Lebanon’s school district would refer students for abortions or sex hormone treatments.

The group on its website targets the state Equality Act of 2007 with the heading “LGBTQ+ Agenda,” calling out what it deems “LGBTQ and transgender comprehensive indoctrination in public schools.” The T in LGBTQ is commonly used to denote transgender.

“Course curriculum plans require students to respect and accept these lifestyles as NORMAL,” the site reads.

Lebanon’s school board had to shut down a meeting after people lining up to speak into a microphone didn’t adhere to time limits, and a clamoring audience derailed discussions.

Aziz said he’s seen online political conversations become laced with increasingly extreme language. But he said he believes Jackola and Workman are independent, only going to the (the PAC) for support making signs.

“I can’t imagine them going into some far-right thing,” he said.

Who’s the victim?

In an interview with the Mid-Valley Media Editorial Board, Jackola said the script reversed and Aziz became the victim of the LGBTQ+ community. The newsgroup put in a records request and received all email correspondence to Aziz between April 1 and May 1 regarding the proclamation.

“It became this big union of people who were against us,” Aziz said in an interview by phone.

Most of the email received through May 1 politely or urgently asked Aziz to sign the proclamation. Many commented on inclusivity and reducing discrimination. One did call him a coward, and another said he was homophobic.

Medical students organized their own campaign, bringing email from Western University of Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific—Northwest.

A junior officer in the U.S. Army was among those petitioning Aziz to support LGBTQ+ people.

“It saddens me that the freedom we have fought for is not extended toward all,” he wrote.

A Springfield man called Aziz a hero and wrote that refusing to sign was “another small victory against wokeness.”

An unsigned email asked Aziz, “please don’t let our town be ruined by groomers from Portland and elsewhere looking to take the focus away from the Strawberry Festival.”

“Thank you for your input,” Aziz replied. He seemed to have responded only to supporters. When asked about that, Aziz said he didn’t want to engage with the other side.

A Mt. Angel resident wrote to Aziz to say that she’s been “battling these ill-informed people” since 1976.

“Going from being just gay and lesbian to so many letters now, (lifestyles) one can’t keep up. It will never be enough for their agenda until everyone agrees,” she wrote.

A man who described moving from the Los Angeles area to Portland, then Salem, then Lebanon said a “gay parade day request” will become “the worst cancer this great town will ever encounter.”

Not in a vacuum

The current controversy, of course, didn’t suddenly appear in a vacuum. And it took place almost exactly one year after a City Council member, a lesbian councilor, stepped down following a decision to move out of town.

Karin Stauder said she just accepted that Lebanon was safe — she never felt threatened, she said. So, pushback on a Pride proclamation caught her off guard.

“I am surprised,” Stauder said. “I am completely blown away.”

She arrived in Oregon — to become eventually a Corvallis police officer, a volunteer in the Lebanon Fire District and city councilor — in the mid-1980s. The state was on the precipice of civil rights conflict.

Like Pedersen, she believes in a “silent majority” who wouldn’t judge her. But “they’re not comfortable speaking up,” said Strauder, who still works as an instructor at the state police academy.

She remembered Measure 8 with an emphatic, “Oh, yeah!”

The bill pulled out a surprise victory in 1988. Footed by Oregon Citizens Alliance, Measure 8 overturned an executive order prohibiting discrimination in state government.

Citizens’ Alliance put forward Measure 9 four years later, asking voters to effectively ban same-sex marriage.

The ballot items, writes William Shultz in Oregon Historical Quarterly, came firmly from the conservative Christians fired up over the gay rights movement of the preceding decade. They called for all governments to discourage homosexuality, pedophilia, sadism and masochism.

Only, proponents didn’t market the measure as a discrimination law — its narrative was no special rights. The measure failed, but the call for no special rights has sticking power.

Annelise Heinz, a historian of women’s and gender studies, said rural Oregon is still dealing with the fallout of Measure 9 three decades later.

“Identity often is a part of that, especially white identity, especially white Christian identity, especially white Christian nationalism,” Heinz said.

She said that defense of identity has found particular success organizing around the parents’ rights movement.

A town grows

In Lebanon, the focus was on jobs with the closure of wood products mills in the 1980s and ‘90s.

Stauder went to her own job, city leaders plotted to attract new employers and the ex-cop didn’t see any cause to think she was not welcome in Lebanon.

Lebanon landed a medical school, a community college campus and massive warehouse when the city needed jobs. The city grew by 1,847 in the decade before 2019, a 12% change.

That put Lebanon in the top 9.8% of all U.S. municipalities. Lebanon was in the top 6% of nearly 19,500 cities for the people added between 2020 and 2021, when the population reached an estimated 18,945.

Before she moved to Bend with wife Mary Gentle in 2021, Stauder served on the council. Gamael Nassar, who’s now running for mayor, replaced Stauder when she resigned.

The following month, in May, Aziz was absent. Council President Michelle Steinhebel filled in for the mayor, unable to second councilor Nassar when he tried to get the proposed proclamation on the agenda for official discussion.

“I honestly wonder what would they have done if I was still sitting on the council,” Stauder said.

She said the mayor made proclamations at most meetings while she served.

“He proclamated many, many, many things,” Stauder said.

She pushed back on now-common rhetoric of special recognition: Pride is about uplifting people, she said.

“That’s just so not the point. It’s not about what happens in the bedroom,” Stauder said. “It’s about who people are as a whole sentient being.”

Anger works

Keith Kolkow did convince a mayor to make a Pride proclamation.

Then-mayor Sharon Konopa granted Kolkow’s request at July 2017 City Council meeting to recognize Pride Week in Albany.

At the very next meeting, the council attempted during a work session to strip Konopa of her power to make proclamations.

“There’s a trend of rolling back rights, or at least chipping away at rights,” Kolkow said.

Kolkow is a Democratic political operative and organizer who began talking with Cruze about a potential downtown association Pride event as early as 2019.

He helps organize Albany’s event and said the Lebanon contingent wanted a family-friendly event.

“It may be seen by a bigger city as tame, but it’s reflective of the town,” Kolkow said.

In 2020, Kolkow ran for Albany City Council and said local messaging mirrored what he sees in state- and U.S.-level politics, where he works on the campaign of Oregon 5th District House candidate Jamie McLeod-Skinner.

Kolkow said he believes messaging targeting people who are transgender, labeling people as groomers or pedophiles has captured some potential voters.

Unless a candidate enjoys immense popularity, a message “consolidating around grief or anger or hate” works, he said.

Teaching respect

Chapman believes people can be taught respect. “They need to blame someone,” he said. “The ability to put a face or a name to something, it’s less of a threat.”

Young people who are LGBTQ+ are four times more likely to kill themselves than straight peers.And the U.S. Department of Justice determined that gay and lesbian people were victimized by violent crime more than twice as frequently as straight people between 2017 and 2020.

People who are trans were 2.5 times more likely to be victimized by violent crime during the same period.

Students walked out of class in the months after the May City Council meeting, protesting discrimination. Others followed, several students said, to counter-protest.

Chapman said being heard “melts him.”

“Being that voice for others to hear was amazing.”