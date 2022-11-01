Lawrence Johnson, running for Philomath mayor, is focused on growth

Among other issues, Philomath mayoral candidate Lawrence Johnson worries the city will outgrow its infrastructure and resources without a change in leadership.

Johnson is running against incumbent Mayor Chas Jones. Johnson is semi-retired with a professional background in law that includes a stint as a deputy district attorney as well having worked in finance and education.

“Essentially, I’m a retired CPA,” Johnson said. “I’ve been kind of a small business adviser my whole life.”

Growing up mostly in California, Johnson moved to Oregon in 1980. In the past he’s made unsuccessful runs for county commissioner and district attorney in other areas. Coming to Benton County in 1998, he settled in Philomath in 2016, losing a City Council bid in 2020.

Pledging a responsive, transparent approach to government, Johnson said he’ll keep close tabs on city services and spending as well. Sustainability is high on Johnson’s priority list, along with responsible, accountable development. He plans on pushing the city toward renewable energy as a long-term solution to rising energy costs.

“You really need to put the cart behind the horse,” he said about developing. “You need to make sure there’s a water supply available first, then the infrastructure for sewer and streets and things like this.”

Water security is part of Johnson’s focus on sustainability. He wants the city to incentivize reductions in water usage. He's also calling for a review and revision of water rates aimed at meeting increased housing demand.

He hopes to avoid problems with growth similar to what he saw in California, he said.

“I started doing a little research, and 97% of the water for Philomath comes from the Marys River,” Johnson said, noting a recent lack of rain. “River levels are dropping; they are not increasing.”

Planning to go through the city budget with a fine-toothed comb, Johnson proposes a cash bonus for employees who produce cost-saving ideas. He also wants to look a city staff compensation in terms of equity and performance.

Traffic is another problem Johnson would like to tackle. He said Philomath has massive traffic issues for a city its size, criticizing the Police Department for what he considers a lax approach to enforcement. He said tickets were written over traffic violations much more frequently in the past.

“The speeding is just ridiculous,” he said.

Addressing another hot topic, the legalization of psychedelic mushrooms, Johnson noted psilocybin treatment passed statewide with a comfortable margin in 2020.

But on the same ballot as he will appear, Philomath voters will consider a two-year moratorium on psilocybin services and manufacturing. That's because the City Council voted 4-3 in July to put it back in front of the voters.

He wouldn't have voted yes, he said. Johnson believes the psychoactive mushrooms have proven medical value for treating conditions such as PTSD.

As mayor, Johnson would look to target legislative dysfunction on the dais. The City Council has struggled in meetings, burning up the clock on some issues while failing to address others, Johnson said. He believes the council could be more effective with its time and more welcoming to the public.

“Trying to rebuild public trust is the most important thing we can do,” he said.

Elected to the Philomath City Council in 2018, Johnson’s opponent Jones won the mayor’s seat in 2020. With a Ph.D. in hydrology, Jones directs the Climate Resilience Program for the Affiliated Tribes of Northwest Indians.