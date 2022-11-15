Latest election results: Albany on its way to younger, more diverse City Council

After the latest update in unofficial election results, some gaps in competition for Albany City Council seats are widening.

If the results hold Albany will be seeing a younger, more diverse council.

On Monday evening, Nov. 14, the Linn County Clerk's office released the first update since the wee hours on Nov. 9.

Unofficial post-election results indicate Albany may be seeing some historic firsts. If results hold, as they did with this update, Albany may have the most female councilors it’s ever had and its first city councilor who is a Black woman.

Ward 1

In Ward 1, three candidates challenged longtime incumbent Dick Olsen for the seat that represents North Albany, downtown and the Willamette neighborhood east of Lyon Street and north of Pacific Boulevard. The ward covers two counties, so results won't be final until both Linn and Benton finish tabulating the results.

As of Monday evening, Steph Newton has the lead with 38.4% of those votes counted. Greg Hamann follows with 32.7%. Olsen has 24.8% of votes. Challenger Matthew Prudell trails with 3.5% of the votes.

Newton, a 32-year-old small business owner, hopes to bring a younger person’s perspective to the City Council and wants to make Albany more accessible and welcoming to everyone, she said in previous interviews.

Ward 2

The race for the Albany City Council Ward 2 seat is a standoff between newcomers Jackie Montague and Josiah Blaisdell, with the former in the lead after several rounds of election tallies.

For the seat that represents roughly central and southwest Albany, Montague is in the lead with 54.2% of votes. Blaisdell follows with 44.9% of votes, according to Linn County preliminary results timestamped at 5:02 p.m. Monday.

Current incumbent Stacey Bartholomew, appointed to fill Alex Johnson II's seat on the council when he was elected mayor, had opted not to run.

Montague, a senior process leader who works at ATI Specialty Alloys and Components, is concerned about Albany’s growth impacting the environment. She also is in support of low barrier housing shelters and creating more affordable housing options, she said in an earlier interview.

Ward 3

In Ward 3, which represents the easternmost side of Albany, two challengers face 20-year Councilor Bessie Johnson. It’s been a close race, with newcomer Ramycia McGhee enjoying a lead of 2 percentage points over the incumbent by the time Linn County was done with initial tabulations on election night.

That gap has now grown to 3 percentage points. McGhee is in the lead with 37.75% of votes. Johnson is at 34.73%. And Bryan Munson follows at 27.03%.

LBCC professor McGhee believes representation matters. Although there aren't a lot of people in Albany that she says look like her, she wants people to know their voices are heard, she said previously. McGhee wants to see a more robust transit system and more businesses in Albany to boost the city’s economy.