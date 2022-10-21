How Corvallis mayor candidates would handle troubled transit service

Corvallis prides itself on the local transit system with its fareless rides, but recent cuts were met with frustration among residents.

Corvallis Transit System’s private contractor, MTR Western, reduced services due to an ongoing driver shortage, dropping weekends and slashing some routes, according to the city.

With the contract up next summer, the council will likely debate re-upping with the current provider, seeking another company, or having the city take over the bus service.

Bringing the transit system under the city’s management is the strongest choice, Maughan said, this situation highlights problems with hiring a contractor for essential services. He said the significant amount of money going to the contractor could go straight to benefiting employees instead.

“We could have better employees, better-trained drivers,” Maughan said. “There’s been so many complaints about drivers — that I hear at least from my constituents for a while now — that obviously the contractor is not addressing.”

With compiling complaints, Maughan questions MTR Western’s criteria for hiring drivers. Having city staff control the hiring process might mean more pay and higher skill levels among hires, he said, acknowledging there’s a cost to bring the service into the city’s fold.

“It’s already a cost to the city by losing that public transportation,” he said. “I know people who that’s how they get to work; that’s their car. And now they’re told you can’t go anywhere on a weekend.”

The impact on bus riders isn’t his only concern. Maughan called out Corvallis’ progressive talk on tackling climate change and reducing the number of lone drivers on the road, while not ponying up to maintain the public transit system.

Hogg chalked up recent problems with Corvallis Transit to a management problem, saying it’s not a money issue. He said the quality of bus drivers’ work environment is suffering, and in the current labor market people can leave for greener pastures if they’re not happy where they’re employed.

“From what I’m hearing, the problem with the transit is the current management of that service,” Hogg said. “So, you have bus drivers who are quitting and going to work in Albany. The pay is about the same, but the working conditions are much better.”

Suggesting a fact-finding mission, Hogg said by looking at what’s being done locally in contrast with Albany, Eugene and a few other cities, Corvallis officials could consider what’s working there and determine if it could be applied locally, he said.

With that information in hand, Hogg said the council could make an evidence-based choice on the next move, whether it’s extending with the MTR Western and requiring some changes, entertaining proposals from other providers, or bringing transit under the city. He’s not yet committed to any specific direction on the topic.

“I think we definitely need to look into this and get all the facts,” he said.

As it stands, Struthers isn’t ready for the city to take the bus service in-house. He too wants data and comparisons before making up his mind. And he believes it’s important to keep working with the current provider to get services back to where they should be for the community.

“As we start looking at contract renewal, a new request for proposals, or bringing it in-house, that’s when we’ll start looking at the actual numbers,” he said. “We’re just not there yet.”

Calling it a recruitment issue at its core, Struthers said that problem falls on the contractor, but he also acknowledged he doesn't have the full picture yet. At the council level, he hasn’t heard any major issues, only minor complaints that were resolved by city staff, since he was elected.

Struthers has heard through the grapevine that there may be some issues with working conditions at CTS, but he hasn’t seen any direct complaints on that front.

Struthers is open to doing whatever it takes to return services to pre-cut levels. Among the options, that could mean higher wages or bonuses, but that's a conversation for city staff to have with MTR Western, he said.

“Everyone’s having issues hiring right now — within our city structure and across our economy,” he said.

