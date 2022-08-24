Here's who's running for Albany City Council, mayor on Nov. 8 ballot

The list of candidates for Albany mayor and City Council has been finalized, with a final count of 12 eyeing four seats on the November ballot: the mayoral position and one each from wards 1, 2 and 3.

Those seats are currently filled by Alex Johnson II, Dick Olsen, Stacey Bartholomew and Bessie Johnson, respectively. Bartholomew, appointed to fill Alex Johnson's seat on the council when he was elected mayor, is the only incumbent who has opted not to run.

Ward 1 faces the most crowded of fields, with five vying for the seat that represents North Albany and downtown.

Mayor’s race

Mayor Johnson, a broker and business owner of an insurance company in Albany, will be running for his second term, having first been elected in 2020. The mayoral seat faces election every two years.

He will face off with William Tally, who is retired and was educated in chemistry, according to his nominating paperwork.

Ward 1

City Council members are elected for four-year terms. Challenging Olsen in Ward 1 are Greg Hammon, Erik Anderson, Stephanie Newton and Mathew Prudell.

A fixture since the 1970s, Olsen will be running again for City Council. He first served on the council from 1973-78, had a stint as mayor in 1979-80 and then rejoined the council in 1998.

Hammon previously served as president of Linn-Benton Community College and Clatsop Community college. Anderson works within Linn County Health Services as an emergency preparedness manager. He is currently on the city of Albany Public Safety Commission.

Newton is a business consultant who previously served as Albany Human Relations Commission and the Albany Community Development Commission as the chair for Disability Justice.

Prudell is a self-employed home inspection contractor.

Ward 2

In Ward 2, roughly central and southwest Albany, Bartholomew's foregoing an election bid leaves the field open to two newcomers: Josiah Blaisdell and Jackie Montague.

On his nominating papers, Blaisdell identifies himself as a business owner as well as a teacher, computer scientist, software developer, and Tagalog linguist. He was previously appointed for the Community Development Commission.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Montague is a senior process manager and currently serves on Albany’s Planning Commission.

Ward 3

Three candidates filed to represent the eastern side of the city, Ward 3: Bessie Johnson, Ramycia McGhee and Bryan Munson.

Bessie Johnson has served on the council for 19 years and was on the Albany Budget Committee. To win re-election, she must overcome challenges mounted by McGhee, an English and literature professor at Linn-Benton Community College, and Munson, an operations and engineering manager.