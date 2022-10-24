Here's how Albany candidates plan to address homelessness

Homelessness is an issue that is often a hot subject discussed at Albany City Council and among the city's residents. Here's how the 2022 Albany council and mayoral candidates plan to tackle the issue.

Mayor

Current Mayor Alex Johnson II is running against William Tally, and both have different takes on how to approach homelessness.

Johnson sees homelessness as an issue tied to affordable housing. He hopes to make housing more accessible at every income level.

He also hopes to ease housing insecurity and homelessness by supporting local nonprofits.

“They are our family, they are just in a different situation than us,” he said.

Johnson sees homelessness a result of a multitude of factors: addiction, escaping violence, mental health issues. He hopes to garner support by rallying nonprofits with various specialty resources.

On the other hand, Tally believes resources for unhoused people may be too accessible. He believes resources need to be incentivized to get people to transition to being self-sufficient.

He argues resources need to be more remote, so they aren’t too convenient, he said.

“They have my empathy, but I see a number of them that don’t care,” he said.

Tally, who described his professional career as working in chemistry, is concerned over the cleanliness of sites and litter left by people experiencing homelessness.

Tally said he wishes there could be a fine imposed on people who give money to unhoused people because he believes they will buy liquor, and people should only donate food rather than cash.

Ward 1

In Ward 1, incumbent Dick Olsen is facing challenges from Greg Hamann, Steph Newton and Matthew Prudell. They all have their own philosophies that guide their ideas on how to address homelessness.

It’s easy for Olsen, a City Hall fixture for 50 years, to understand how people can fall into homelessness with the high cost of medical bills and insurance, he said. “Too many people struggle just to get by."

He supports projects that remedy homelessness, like the tiny home projects, he said.

Hamann, formerly the president at Linn-Benton Community College, sees homelessness as an issue that isn’t going to be solved overnight. It's multifaceted, with housing, mental health and other factors, he said.

But having an adopted son who experienced homelessness has given Hamann perspective.

“Seeing homeless people as bad people isn’t going to get us anywhere," he said.

Instead, the unhoused should be viewed as people in challenging situations, he said. Hamann believes the city should work with those on the front lines of the issue to find the right solutions.

“I don’t think we are going to make a lot of progress finding fault," he said, “The only solution worth having is one we share."

Newton also sees homelessness as a multifaceted issue and a challenge. It requires “forward thinking,” she said.

Part of the issue would be increasing the housing supply for lower income individuals, said Newton, who's sat on several city commissions and panels.

She believes there needs to be multiple responses for the various challenges, Newton said. For example, sometimes an unhoused person is experiencing a mental health crisis. The response there should be a team of professionals to address that, she said.

She would like to see Albany implement something like CAHOOTS, Crisis Assistance Helping Out on the Street, created in 1989 in Eugene.

The CAHOOTS program is a community-based policing initiative that involves a mental health first response for mental health crises, homelessness and addiction. The model involves two-person teams consisting of a medic and crisis worker.

“We need to see people as humans,” Newton said.

Prudell, who is crafting his campaign around a singular issue — ridding the local water supply of fluoride — rides his bike and sometimes interacts with Albany’s unhoused population, he said.

The correct response should be tailored to the needs of the individual, he said. Some may need a push in the right direction, while a few may be "terminal.”

Prudell believes there needs to be an incentivized reward system to get people to reenter society, he said.

He believes people should have basic needs like food and shelter, but we shouldn’t “feed the bears,” he said.

Prudell acknowledged homelessness is a very complicated issue with no easy answers.

“If I’m elected, I would use my ability to talk to people who deal with them to determine what kind of help they need,” he said.

Ward 2

Candidates Jackie Montague and Josiah Blaisdell are running for Ward 2, which represents roughly central and southwest Albany.

Montague, an accountant who works at ATI Specialty Alloys & Components, believes homelessness goes hand-in-hand with housing affordability. But she realizes the immediate needs for food and shelter and says those things should be concentrated on first.

She believes in partnering with local agencies in the city, she said.

“Low-barrier shelters are important for the city,” Montague said in reference to the expansion of Albany Helping Hands. Low-barrier shelters take in unhoused people who are still struggling with addiction.

Expanding shelter access gets more people off the street, she said.

Educator Blaisdell, who uses they and them pronouns, also believes there needs to be more shelter access, but for them that also means accommodating a percentage of the unhoused many people may have a hard time wrapping their brains around — sex offenders, they said.

After speaking with Oregon State Police, Blaisdell believes that many of Albany's homeless are sex offenders. After personally getting over the “ick factor,” Blaisdell realized there needs to be a place for unhoused sex offenders because many shelters bar them from receiving beds.

The policy results in unhoused sex offenders sharing public spaces, like parks, with residents, Blaisdell said. As a parent, that makes them uncomfortable.

Blaisdell believes Albany can follow in the footsteps of Eugene by having special housing services to get sex offenders off the streets.

Ward 3

Candidates Bessie Johnson, Bryan Munson and Ramycia McGhee are running for Ward 3, which represents eastern Albany.

Incumbent Bessie Johnson doesn’t want people to be afraid to live in their homes because of unhoused people, she said.

“We need to find some place to do with them, but I don’t believe in enabling,” she said, adding she believes some don’t “try.”

Bessie Johnson is interested in holding conferences with other cities to see how they implement solutions.

Operations and engineering manager Munson believes in the use of community programs like Jackson Street and Helping Hands, but that some people “just need to be incarcerated”.

Munson wants to prevent Albany from becoming unkempt, because he believes unhoused encampments can bring an unfavorable odor.

He believes we are in a housing crisis where there are no options left for the working class.

“You have section 8 housing versus mansions,” he said.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

English professor McGhee refers to people experiencing homelessness as “home-challenged."

McGhee believes in affordable housing that goes beyond single-family homes. That isn’t attainable for everyone, and Albany needs affordable apartments, she said.

She believes there should be more shelters and transitional housing in Albany to keep up with the need for shelter.

“Everyone should have a place to live and a hot meal,” McGhee said.