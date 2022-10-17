Feldman in Corvallis Ward 9 council race to give voters a choice

Cliff Feldman's run for Corvallis’ Ward 9 council position was motivated by a desire to make sure voters have a choice.

Several candidates are running for seats unopposed, which means they'll walk through the city election uncontested. That doesn't sit right for Feldman.

“I just don’t think a city should be run by a few people who hold their hands up,” Feldman said. “Maybe they’re the right people, but wouldn’t it be better to have a choice?”

Hailing from Arizona and later California, Feldman is retired and has a background in marketing and advertising. He ran his own ad agency for more than three decades.

Feldman and his wife have lived in Ward 9 for the past eight years. Before retiring, they scouted around Oregon during summers, checking out Portland and the coast, finally selecting the Corvallis area as the place to be.

In 2006, they bought a house in Philomath but quickly realized they were constantly heading to Corvallis for one thing or another. In 2014, after the last child went off to college, the Feldmans made the leap to Corvallis.

In a first for the city, Corvallis voters will use ranked choice to pick the next mayor as well as Ward 9’s new councilor.

Political newcomer Feldman faces two other first-time hopefuls: Nyssa Towsley and Tony Cadena. Towsley is a research administrator working remotely with the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Cadena is retired with a background in finance and business education. Current Ward 9 Councilor Andrew Struthers is vacating his seat to make a run for mayor.

Feldman sees speeding and other traffic issues as growing concerns in the city. With family living in town, Feldman also worries about affordable housing. He's closely watching how the city approaches climate change and sustainability.

Volunteerism is part of Feldman’s character; he gives his time to the Corvallis Sustainability Coalition, community radio station KORC FM 105.9, and the Majestic Theatre. He also served as chair of a nonprofit’s board and coached several sports.

“That’s been the biggest thing that keeps us busy,” Feldman said. “It’s the reason I’m running for office — because I look at this as another way to volunteer, to make Corvallis what you want it to be.”