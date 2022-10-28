Elections: Where Corvallis Ward 9 candidates stand on top issues

Three first-time candidates are facing off for northeast Corvallis’ Ward 9: Tony Cadena, Nyssa Towsley and Cliff Feldman.

Feldman has a background in marketing and advertising. Towsley is a research administrator working remotely with the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Cadena is retired with a background in finance and business education.

It’s the first time Corvallis voters will use ranked choice to pick their candidates in two races, the ones that have more than two candidates: Ward 9 and the mayor.

Homeless camping

Social service providers recently called for a “rolling moratorium” on clearing homeless camps in the city. Faced with rising homelessness in Corvallis, some advocates have called for the city to engage in managed camping, which would entail using city funds, staff and potentially even land.

Bicycling around town, Feldman said he’s seen the underbelly of homeless camps. They’re not pretty and nobody likes them, he said, but the “sad and honest truth” is campers have to go somewhere.

He said the city should help, perhaps by adding outreach staff, preferably with firsthand homelessness experience.

“The city should avoid at all costs the total clearing and wiping off the map of these camps,” Feldman said, adding he supports a pause on sweeping homeless camps in part to protect campers from losing possessions.

Citing news reporting on homelessness in Portland, Cadena doesn’t want Corvallis to fall into the same situation — residents losing faith in city leaders. He said while sweeping homeless camps in Corvallis is disruptive, health and safety must be considered as well as the desire for clean, attractive public parks.

“I would support something like a sweep moratorium if it were a clearly defined interim measure towards something that was more sustainable,” Cadena said. “But I wouldn’t support it as a ‘let’s just do this’ plan.”

Towsley favors a multipronged approach to homelessness with an eye on long-term solutions. Seeing managed camping and sweep moratoriums as Band-Aids, she still feels any stability that could be provided is key to climbing out of homelessness.

“I think part of the stress and difficulty of getting out of that situation is not having predictability and reliability,” Towsley said. She also said it’s important to give social service providers reliable locations for finding and helping homeless people.

Home energy scores

Corvallis City Council members have been divided about implementing a home energy score program, and whether it should be mandatory or voluntary. The scores would give buyers an idea of what it will cost to power a home, making it easier to compare potential purchases across the housing market.

Sending home energy scores to the voters didn’t make sense, Towsley said of the council's ultimate decision, joining the ranks of people who think the council should have acted instead. She said concerns about the program’s logistics could have been addressed at the policy-making level, adding she supports a mandatory program.

“The ideal situation would have been to allow more time at another working meeting,” Towsley said. “And if that delayed the vote a couple of weeks, I think it would have been worth it.”

Feldman said the council should have handled home energy scores instead of putting resources into a ballot measure. But he also believes the council needed more time to work on the proposed ordinance.

Rather than a mandatory program, Feldman suggested buyers and sellers simply request or provide utility bills.

“It is legitimately something buyers need to know,” he said. “Energy is expensive; it shouldn’t be wasted.”

A believer in representative government, Cadena would have preferred the City Council vote on ordinance. However, he also wishes the council was given more time. He heard divided feedback between well-informed proponents and others who needed to know more.

“Given that it was being pushed forward, I understand the press to put it to the voters,” Cardena said, adding that ideally the program would be voluntary with incentives.

Public transit woes

Corvallis Transit System’s private contractor, MTR Western, reduced services due to an ongoing driver shortage, dropping weekends and slashing some routes, according to the city. With the contract up next summer, the council will likely debate re-upping with the current provider, seeking another company, or having the city take over.

From what he’s hearing, it seems like city staff have a lot on their plate, Cadena said. Bringing bus service in-house has its appeal — local control, better community insight, but he worries about the implementation creating more burden on the already strained staff. He’s looking into the details and weighing options.

“Sadly, there is a shortage of workers,” Cadena said. “If you have a commercial license, as a driver you can get great jobs and significant signing-on bonuses.”

Leaning toward looking for a new transit contractor, Towsley said it may be the case that MTR Western is the best option, but it’s worth the due diligence to look around.

She’s also willing to discuss wage increases to combat driver turnover, which takes up time and money for recruiting and training.

“It might be the case that it’s the same everywhere; I know staffing is a huge issue after the pandemic,” Towsley said. “It might be the case that we can’t do better.”

The easiest route is holding MTR Western to a higher standard, Feldman said. Conceding many businesses are struggling with staffing, he figures the driver shortage in Corvallis comes down to money.

A bus rider himself, Feldman wants service increases on busier routes, suggesting three or four trips per hour.

“Then go the next step of getting rid of buses that are 90% empty all the time and selling them to a city that doesn’t have a climate action plan,” Feldman said. He also suggested using more efficient passenger vans on busier routes and charging fees for more frequent service.