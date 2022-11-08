Elections: Watch this space for Corvallis mayor results

Mid-Valley Media is monitoring early, unofficial election results live with updates posted as they become available after 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Three candidates are running for Corvallis mayor: former Ward 2 councilors Roen Hogg and Charles Maughan as well as current Council Vice President Andrew Struthers of northeast Corvallis’ Ward 9. Mayor Biff Traber isn’t seeking reelection.

The three candidates drew more than $25,000 in political contributions, the largest of which was $7,000 given to Struthers in two payments from a Realtors political action committee.

Hogg, who served four terms on council, first faced then-upstart Charles Maughan in 2016, where the former squeaked by the latter with a 230-vote separation in a bid to represent Ward 2, which covers downtown Corvallis. Maughan recently vacated his council seat after moving to another ward.

It’s the first time Corvallis voters will use ranked choice voting, with three competitors each for mayor and in Ward 9. City officials have said that if a clear winner is not evident in those races, that is, one who receives at least 50% of the votes, it may take until Dec. 5 to declare a winner.

