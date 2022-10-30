Elections: South Corvallis candidates weigh community concerns

An incumbent city councilor faces a first-time hopeful in South Corvallis’ city council race.

Council President Hyatt Lytle was first elected to represent Ward 3 in 2016. She works as a support specialist with CASA-Voices for Children, a court advocate provider.

Alec Turner is competing with Lytle. He’s an agricultural science student working as a research assistant at Oregon State University and a Domino’s Pizza manager and driver.

South Corvallis homeless

Homelessness remains a top issue for Corvallis, with some calling for the city to get involved in managed camping. Others are supporting a potential rotating moratorium on clearing homeless camps from city parks.

“Trying to push them away is only going to cause an increase in costs,” Turner said.

Chalking up homelessness to a failure of the system, Turner would support putting city resources into managing homeless camping. A fan of the housing-first concept, he ultimately believes legitimate housing needs to be dedicated to the problem, not just shelters or tents.

He added homeless people are being treated as subhuman.

When it comes to the cost of housing the unhoused, Turner said the city is already footing the bill for sweeps and cleanup and dedicating resources that could be better used elsewhere.

Studies show housing those experiencing homelessness reduces government expenses and burdens on public safety agencies and social service organizations.

“Giving them at least some designated space to live — and help managing that space so they aren’t living in literal garbage — will help improve conditions for homeless people,” he said.

A pause on sweeping camps would only serve as a bandage, Turner said. In his mind, sweeps aren’t helping, and he’d like to see them halted altogether.

In her time on the dais, Lytle has been outspoken on the impact of homeless in her ward, highlighting what she sees as geographic inequities in how encampments are overlooked there versus elsewhere in the city. She said despite numerous parks around town, the majority of homeless campers appear in Ward 3 parks.

“I feel South Corvallis is really subsidizing the houseless population for the entire city,” Lytle said. Complaints about lingering trash piles from campers would be cleaned up more quickly if they were in other parts of the city, she believes.

Seeing a shift towards permanent supported housing around the state, Lytle said that may be emerging as a key solution to homelessness. Having seen sweeps occurring for the past six years, she understands the health and safety concerns demand action, but she hasn't seen any real progress made from shuffling people around.

A scheduled moratorium on park sweeps could be a creative approach to sharing some of the responsibility for homeless camps, Lytle said. She pledged to keep pushing for geographical equity in Ward 3.

Home energy scores

Lytle was one of the five City Council members who voted to put home energy scores on the ballot. Arguments included whether a voluntary program would work or if it should be mandatory.

The scores demonstrate the energy efficiency of a home and were intended to help inform buyers as well as possibly motivate sellers to upgrade to more energy-efficient appliances.

Calling the ordinance process flawed, Lytle said more time was needed for amendments and deliberations. Frustrated by an unexpected internet outage and a push to vote rather than debate, she walked out of a Sept. 6 meeting after Mayor Biff Traber criticized councilors for not handling the matter directly.

“Unfortunately, I voted the way I did because I was silenced,” Lytle said, adding she and Council Vice President Andrew Struthers had created numerous amendments for the ordinance that never made it to the table.

Feeling shut down partly because of the internet glitch, she said Traber’s harsh tone during deliberations left her feeling bullied and afraid to speak up. Lytle would have preferred a mandatory ordinance, but only after carefully crafting its details.

Leaning toward a mandatory program, Turner compared energy scores with food labeling. And they're not hard to discover.

“It’s just a little extra work, so the customer can know about the product they’re about to purchase,” Turner said.

Saying he’s pro-democracy whether it’s direct or representative, Turner doesn’t have strong feelings on whether the energy scores should be on the ballot or if the council should have voted them up or down. He suggested polling to see if there’s a difference of opinion from how the council sees it.

“I’d say a poll would be fun,” he said.

Problematic public transit

MTR Western, Corvallis’ public transit contractor, recently cut services because of a driver hiring shortage, according to the city. The Corvallis Transit System contract expires in the summer, and the council will likely discuss its renewal versus seeking another provider or taking control of the service.

Turner favors bringing transit in-house, saying the direct control would allow the city to improve service for the community and tailor it to specific local needs. He said raising wages would attract more driver applications, though he doesn’t see bonuses as reliable recruiting tools. He said they are hit-or-miss.

“Just having a stable, high-paying job encourages hiring,” Turner said. “Sometimes people work for a place just to get the bonus and then leave. I don’t want that to happen.”

Hiring isn’t the only obstacle to consider, Turner said. Retaining employees is another matter. He questioned what the city could do to keep drivers around and make a career of the work, putting good pay at the top of the list for making employees happy.

As it stands, Lytle is considering either a new contractor or city control, but she wants more information when it comes to an in-house operation. The MTR Western contract has resulted in too many issues, she said, citing numerous complaints about poor service.

In a perfect world, a city-run transit system could mean better benefits and/or wages for drivers as well as a retirement plan, Lytle said, which might make a dent in the driver shortage. However, she weighed that against the fiscal realities of adding more costs to the city budget.

“We need to reassess the current situation,” Lytle said. “It’s absolutely unacceptable that we’ve had to change our transit schedule.”