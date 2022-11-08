 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured top story

Elections: Maughan leads early results for Corvallis mayor

  • Updated
  • 0

Maegan Reynolds owner of Earthy Little Scents explains her business journey.

Early results show a tight race between two Corvallis mayor hopefuls. 

Three candidates are running for the position: former Ward 2 councilors Roen Hogg and Charles Maughan as well as current Council Vice President Andrew Struthers of northeast Corvallis’ Ward 9. Mayor Biff Traber isn’t seeking reelection.

The first batch of unofficial results have Maughan slightly ahead at 36.4%, with Struthers 35.6% and Hogg at 27.2%.

The three drew more than $25,000 in political contributions, the largest of which was $7,000 given to Struthers in two payments from a Realtors political action committee.

Hogg, who served four terms on council, first faced then-upstart Charles Maughan in 2016, where the former squeaked by the latter with a 230-vote separation in a bid to represent Ward 2, which covers downtown Corvallis. Maughan recently vacated his council seat after moving to another ward.

People are also reading…

It’s the first time Corvallis voters will use ranked choice voting, with three competitors each for mayor and in Ward 9. City officials have said that if a clear winner is not evident in those races, that is, one who receives at least 50% of the votes, it may take until Dec. 5 to declare a winner.

Related stories:

+2 
Andrew Struthers

Andrew Struthers of Ward 9 is Corvallis City Council vice president and a mayoral candidate. 

 Kylie Graham, Mid-Valley Media
+2 
Charles Maughan.JPG

Charles Maughan is a former Ward 2 city councilor who is running for mayor. 

 Cody Mann
+2 
Roen Hogg (copy)

Former Corvallis Councilor Roen Hogg represented Ward 2 for four terms. He's making a second run for mayor. 

 Andy Cripe, Mid-Valley Media (File 2022)

Cody Mann covers the cities of Corvallis and Philomath. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @News_Mann_.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Cody Mann is an experienced, relentless journalist, who is currently working as a local government news reporter for the Corvallis Gazette-Times. He earned journalism bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Oregon.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News