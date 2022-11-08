Elections: Lytle has big early lead in South Corvallis council race

Early results in the City Council election for South Corvallis’ Ward 3 put the incumbent significantly out in front.

Council President Hyatt Lytle was first elected in 2016. She works as a support specialist with CASA-Voices for Children, a court advocate provider.

Alec Turner challenged Lytle. He’s an agricultural science student working as a research assistant at Oregon State University and a Domino’s Pizza manager and driver.

The first unofficial results of the evening have Lytle at 81.9% of the vote and Turner at 16.8%.

Lytle has been outspoken about the effects of homelessness on her ward, calling out what she sees as geographic inequities in how encampments are allowed to proliferate in South Corvallis. She sees a statewide policy shift toward permanent supported housing as potentially part of the solution to widespread homeless camping.

Turner sees the rise in homelessness as a systemic failure and would support city involvement in managing camping. He supports the housing-first concept, getting people out of shelters and tents into real homes, saying the money for sweeping and clearing homeless camps could be used pursuing housing solutions.

