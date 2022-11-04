Elections: Here's who's supporting Corvallis mayoral candidates

The three candidates for the open Corvallis mayor's seat have attracted a combined $23,504 in political contributions in the 2022 election season, with the largest donation by far — $5,000 —going to Council Vice President Andrew Struthers from a Realtors political action committee.

The race also features former Ward 2 Councilors Charles Maughan and Roen Hogg in the city’s first test of ranked choice voting.

Struthers led the fundraising charge, followed by Maughan and then Hogg.

Andrew Struthers

Under the Committee to Elect Struthers, Struthers has received $9,973, with $2,000 of that taking the form of in-kind donations to himself, according to state election records. Struthers is listed as the committee treasurer.

The Oregon Realtors Political Action Committee cut a $5,000 check to Struthers on Sept. 26, the largest contribution he’s received, records show.

The money came three weeks after Struthers led a 5-4 vote to put home energy scores on the 2023 primary ballot rather than having the council vote on the matter. It's an issue real estate agents have been watching, as the program could require home sellers conduct an energy audit of their home to inform potential home buyers how much they can expect to pay in gas and electric bills.

Struthers said his fundraising success shows his understanding of important such local issues as housing and strengthening Corvallis’ economy.

Struthers said he was pleased to be supported by local businesses, such as the Willamette Association of Realtors, but was unaware of the contribution until after his home energy score vote, saying there was no discussion beforehand. He said he learned of being endorsed a few days after the vote.

“During the election cycles, the Realtors interview all the candidates as part of their election process,” Struthers said. “I would honestly say my vote had nothing to do with me trying to get a donation from them.”

In other Struthers campaign finance news, founder of Corvallis Microtechnology, Min-Hsin Lin, contributed $1,250 to Struthers under the name David Lin, which he commonly goes by. But in the Benton County Voter's Pamphlet, Lin endorses Hogg.

Lin also gave $250 to Maughan. In September 2021, Lin made news with his plan to develop housing on 118 acres in Corvallis.

Betty Malone, tree grower and wife of Benton County Commissioner Pat Malone, gave $200 to Struthers. Pat Malone endorsed Struthers for mayor, according to the voter’s pamphlet.

Former Corvallis City Councilor Penny York also gave $200 along with her endorsement to Struthers. And Lyle Hutchens of Corvallis-based MCH Project Strategies gave $250 to Struthers.

Struthers’ total expenditures to-date are $10,088, and $812 remains in the balance. He carried a previous year balance of $115 into the race.

His biggest outlay so far was $6,157 to Morel Ink in Portland for printing and mail service, made in two separate purchases.

Charles Maughan

Contributions to the committee supporting Maughan, Maughan for Mayor, total $8,856, of which $2,232 came as in-kind donations, according to records. Gayanne Alexander is listed as the committee treasurer.

Holly Shutta, listed in state records as secretary of the Benton County Democratic Central Committee, contributed $1,000. Another $1,000 was donated by Corvallis resident Gina Mellow, the records show. Maughan also received a $1,000 in-kind donation in the form of a campaign video by Ashley Terry Films.

Habitat restoration coordinator Matt Mellenthin has given over the aggregate $685 to Maughan’s campaign. Corvallis resident William Reeves gave $500. Cassie Nix-Wayne, quality assurance manager at Stahlbush Island Farms, gave $150. Former Corvallis City Councilor Bill Glassmire donated $200.

Maughan for Mayor’s total expenditures so far are $4,499. The records show a $4,696 remaining cash balance. A balance of $339 was carried from the previous year.

Maughan said a significant print mailing bill was just paid but hasn’t yet hit the books. That will leave him with about $1,000 to $2,000.

Reflecting on the number of smaller donations he received, Maughan said his average donation has been around $80, nodding to inspiration from Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who touted his connection to regular people over big business backing in his presidential run.

Maughan added he would have rejected a campaign contribution from the Willamette Association of Realtors, calling it a “corporate donation.” He said he’s wary of large donations because he doesn’t want to be beholden to anyone but the residents of Corvallis.

“I think that’s important,” Maughan said. “It shows who you’re going to represent.”

The committee’s top expenditure was an aggregated $612 to Willamette Life Media LLC in Corvallis for postcards and canvassing literature. Willamette Life Media also donated $484 in-kind for campaign advertising. The committee also spent $421 on postcards from Vistaprint, a Reno, Nevada company.

Roen Hogg

Hogg’s campaign committee, Friends of Roen Hogg, has received $4,675 in total contributions, according to records. Hogg is listed as the committee treasurer.

Lin contributed $1,000 to Hogg under his legal name, Min-Hsin. Barbara Corden, a manager at PVC4 LLC in Corvallis, also donated $1,000. Acupuncture Clinic of Corvallis owner Dean Johnson contributed $500.

Property owner Steve Germaneri gave $300, as did Frank Crotti of Corvallis. MaryKay Dahlgreen, a former state librarian currently directing Lincoln County libraries, gave $200.

And former Corvallis City Council and current congressional candidate Mike Beilstein contributed $200 to Hogg.

Having spent $8,125 on his 2018 run for mayor, Hogg said he saved money on this election by repurposing materials, such as lawn signs, from four years ago.

Hogg’s current total expenditures are $3,908, with a $1,246 remaining balance. He carried $480 over from the previous year. The biggest expenditure was two transactions with Salem-based Select Impressions, totaling $3,463 for printing and postage. Hogg also spent an aggregated $399 on advertising with SP&B Printing in Corvallis.