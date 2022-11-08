Elections: Here's where you'll get results in the Albany mayor's race

When the ballot boxes and election offices close tonight in the mid-Willamette Valley, here is where you'll find the latest results in the two-person race for Albany mayor.

Johnson is finishing his first two-year term after successfully challenging former mayor of 12 years, Sharon Konopa, in 2020.

This time around, Johnson said he hopes to continue his work with the housing affordability task force he established and have affordable housing available at every income level.

His challenger, Tally, is concerned about growth in Albany and believes it is impacting the natural beauty of the city. Tally hopes to carry the torch for Konopa and is endorsed by her.

The two have different stances on homelessness. Johnson believes in partnering with nonprofits, while Tally believes resources for unhoused people may already be too accessible.

Related coverage: