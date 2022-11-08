Elections: Find results for South Corvallis Ward 3 City Council here

Mid Valley-Media is covering election night live, reporting early unofficial results as they drop after 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8.

In South Corvallis, an incumbent City Council member faces a first-time candidate in the race to represent Ward 3.

Council President Hyatt Lytle was first elected in 2016. She works as a support specialist with CASA-Voices for Children, a court advocate provider.

Alec Turner challenged Lytle. He’s an agricultural science student working as a research assistant at Oregon State University and a Domino’s Pizza manager and driver.

Lytle has been outspoken about the effects of homelessness on her ward, calling out what she sees as geographic inequities in how encampments are allowed to proliferate in South Corvallis. She sees a statewide policy shift towards permanent supported housing as potentially part of the solution to widespread homeless camping.

Turner sees the rise in homelessness as a systemic failure and would support city involvement in managing camping. He supports the housing-first concept, getting people out of shelters and tents into real homes, saying the money for sweeping and clearing homeless camps could be used pursuing housing solutions.

