Elections: Downtown, South Corvallis council election results

Early unofficial election results have two Corvallis City Council candidates holding clear leads.

In Ward 2, which covers downtown Corvallis, recently appointed Councilor Christina Jancila, owner of the combination dispensary and pizzeria Marie Jane’s Cannabis Connection, picked up just 29.8% of the vote.

Briae Lewis, who works as support staff at a group home for disabled kids, has a dominant 69.2% of votes.

Lewis was caught off guard by the size of her early lead, first alerted to it by the shouts of supporters at an election night gathering with mayoral candidate and former councilor Charles Maughan, who endorsed Lewis as his replacement when he moved out of the ward. She was bracing for a loss on her first time out but said she gave it her best.

Lewis chalked up the early lead to her groundwork in the community, speaking with voters. She expects to hold the advantage but said the final results will likely be much closer.

She added that Jancila was a good opponent who made her work that much harder at campaigning and connecting with people. But she felt Jancila could have appealed more to people outside of the business sphere.

“I’m trying to understand the concerns of the community,” Lewis said.

Disappointed in the results and what she said was low voter turnout for Ward 2, Jancila said she's concerned the business community won't have strong representation under Lewis.

"My only hope is that Briae Lewis can step up to the plate and be a strong advocate for the businesses downtown," Jancila said. "I wish her good luck."

Both contenders sought appointment to Ward 2’s briefly vacant position after former councilor and Maughan stepped down. Jancila secured the position in September with a 5-4 council vote in which Mayor Biff Traber cast the tiebreaker.

The two brought slightly different takes on addressing homelessness, a key downtown Corvallis issue. Lewis supports some city involvement with short-term managed homeless camping, while Jancila is opposed to city involvement due, citing potential city liability.

South Corvallis councilor holding firm

In South Corvallis, Council President Hyatt Lytle took a seemingly insurmountable lead on election night.

Early unofficial election results have Lytle at 82.2% of the vote and challenged Alec Turner at 16.5%.

"I was kind of shocked, but really inspired and honored," Lytle said.

Crediting the apparent landslide victory to six years of consistently putting South Corvallis' needs at the forefront, Lytle said she'll continue building and strengthening relationships, listening to community concerns, seeking out the unheard, and bringing Ward 3 to the table at council meetings.

Lytle said she got a congratulatory text message from Turner, who she said was a great opponent. She thanked him and encouraged Turner to continue looking for a way to serve Corvallis, saying his keen thinking on housing would be well served as a potential member of the Planning Commission.

Lytle was first elected in 2016. She works as a support specialist with CASA-Voices for Children, a court advocate provider. Turner is an agricultural science student working as a research assistant at Oregon State University and a Domino’s Pizza manager and driver.

Turner was not immediately available for comment.

Outspoken about the effects of homelessness on her ward, Lytle has called out what she sees as geographic inequities in how encampments are allowed to proliferate in South Corvallis. She sees a statewide policy shift toward permanent supported housing as potentially part of the solution to widespread homeless camping.

Turner sees the rise in homelessness as a systemic failure and would support city involvement in managing camping. He supports the housing-first concept, getting people out of shelters and tents into real homes, saying the money for sweeping and clearing homeless camps could be used pursuing housing solutions.