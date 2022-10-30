Elections: Downtown Corvallis ward candidates talk local issues

Downtown Corvallis voters can choose between two political novices to represent Ward 2 on the City Council.

Appointed Councilor Christina Jancila, owner of the combination dispensary and pizzeria Marie Jane’s Cannabis Connection, hopes to hold downtown against Briae Lewis, who works as support staff at a group home for disabled kids.

Managed camping in Corvallis

Homelessness has become an increasingly visible concern for Corvallis residents. The City Council has heard a number of suggestions to address the issue, including possibilities of city-administered managed camping and rolling moratoriums on sweeping homeless encampments out of public spaces.

Calling managed camping a great short-term solution, Lewis said utilizing a few monitored locations could reduce community tension and make it easier to connect with social services.

The moratorium suggestion is more complicated, she said, in part because of increased visibility and increased complaints when homeless campers are consolidated.

“But it does give people who don’t have a sense of security a little of hope,” Lewis said, “even if that’s just for a short period of time.”

Flatly opposed to city-run managed camping, Jancila said past attempts failed because of insurance issues. She wouldn’t want the city to risk liability by running homeless camps. She also said if managed camping worked, there would be examples up and down the West Coast, but she hasn’t seen any.

“Federal, the state, the county, the city has thrown money at these social service organizations, and this is the best that you can do,” Jancila said. “The only thing managed camping does is divide communities.”

The home energy score divide

Divided on implementing a home energy score program as well as whether it should be mandatory, Corvallis City Council members punted, voting to put the issue on the ballot instead. The scores give buyers an idea of what it will cost to power a home.

Jancila said in Ward 2 home energy scores would be complicated by the number of historic homes. She said those homes would be hard to refit with energy efficient amenities, and in some cases, it would require special permitting.

“There was a homeowner in Ward 2. She said in her old Victorian house she spent $25,000 just for energy efficient windows,” Jancila said.

There’s no easy climate-friendly fix with an infrastructure based on fossil fuel, Jancila said. She added to that supply chain issues resulting in long waits for energy efficient products.

Noting that real estate agents oppose a mandatory program, Jancila said the scores could hurt sellers who can’t afford upgrades.

With people already divided on housing issues, Lewis said putting the energy scores on the ballots only adds to the tension around the topic, preferring to see the City Council vote instead. She said a council-approved program could be contested through a public appeal or amended if problems arose.

Lewis believes the program should be mandatory, pointing out that home improvements to raise energy scores wouldn’t be required, and the scores would only be mandated during home sales/purchases.

“It’s a look at how energy efficient your home is, and what is the power bill going to look like for a potential buyer or renter,” she said. “That’s all it’s asking.”

Corvallis bus cuts

Some Corvallis bus riders were left twisting in the wind after the public transit contractor, MTR Western, cut weekend services and curtailed a number of other routes. With the contract up next summer, the council will likely debate renewing the contract, seeking another company, or having the city take over.

Waiting for a bus that never arrived, Lewis learned of the cuts during the first weekend of reduced services. She checked the bus schedules and her calendar along with other confused riders, finally hearing from somebody that weekend service was suspended, meaning her errands would have to wait.

Bringing the bus service into the city’s fold wouldn’t work considering staff workloads and other ongoing turmoil, Lewis said. Putting more weight on city staff would have a ripple effect on other issues, she said, and the return on investment would be somewhere far down the road.

“Our current contractor has been deteriorating,” Lewis said. “I think our best bet is to shop around for a new contractor and see if we can kind of incentivize our current one to do better.”

Labor shortages hit everyone, public and private alike, Jancila said, calling the current struggles with hiring significant for all employers. She said blame shouldn’t be laid on the city or the contractor given the widespread, national staffing shortages.

She’s willing to keep working with MTR Western to restore services.

“I know it does affect people, but maybe there could rideshare, maybe there can be something else,” Jancila said.

Drawing on her business mindset, Jancila said more pay could be the answer to Corvallis’ bus driver shortage. She said when you’re not getting enough bites, it’s time to consider sweetening the offer, citing the demanding nature of the job and nearby competition for drivers.

“If they need more people and they have to up the ante, then we’re going to have to pay for it,” she said.

