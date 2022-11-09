Elections: Corvallis will have to wait on mayor, Ward 9 results

Early results from the Nov. 8 General Election show a tight race between two Corvallis mayoral hopefuls, which means the city may have to wait until the ranked votes are counted — as late as December —to figure out who won.

And the same is true in Ward 9.

Both races feature three candidates, with none producing a leader with more than 50% of the votes.

In the mayor's race, former Ward 2 councilors Roen Hogg and Charles Maughan are facing off with current Council Vice President Andrew Struthers of northeast Corvallis’ Ward 9. Mayor Biff Traber isn’t seeking reelection.

Unofficial results updated at 11 p.m. on Election Day have Maughan slightly ahead at 36.9%, with Struthers at 35.3% and Hogg at 27%.

This is the first election of Corvallis with ranked choice voting, which means a candidate needs 50% plus one vote to clinch a win. If that doesn't happen, voters' second choice candidates come into play.

City officials have said if a clear winner doesn’t emerge, it may take until Dec. 5 to tabulate the second choice votes and declare a winner.

There are a few key election dates to watch. The next round of unofficial results is expected by Nov. 16, though some updates may come in beforehand. Another round is tentatively slated for Nov. 23. Final unofficial results come Nov. 30, after the deadline for resolving challenged ballots.

Unofficial ranked choice election results are expected by Dec. 1, with official results expected Dec. 5.

“If we can do it beforehand, we will definitely do it,” said James Morales, director of the Records and Elections Department. “But that’s when we want to get it done.”

The reason for the delay on ranked choice tabulation is assuring all the ballots are in before calculating votes, or the process can get tripped up on itself, Morales said. He added turnout has been great — currently showing at 65% — but earlier ballot returns would help with reporting election night results.

Corvallis City Council members approved ranked choice in January, following in the steps of Benton County, where voters passed a measure installing ranked choice in 2016.

For mayor, a narrow lead

With a small lead in hand but time enough for things to change, Maughan isn’t assuming victory, but he’s happy with the numbers, he said Tuesday after the first round of results were released.

He credited his volunteer team for doing the heavy-lifting and said he expects his lead to grow based in part on his campaign strategy.

“I targeted people who were supporting Roen because we both lived in the same ward,” Maughan said. “I asked them for their second vote, and most of them were receptive to that idea. Since Roen’s not in the lead, his votes will go to second choices, and I think I secured a lot of those.”

Seeing the early results, Struthers is confident he’ll overcome his opponents in the end, although he doesn’t expect to pull more than 50% of the vote, meaning another round of ranked choice tabulation before a winner is known.

He added ranked choice voting appears to be working as intended.

“I knew this was going to be a tight race going into it with Charles and Roen. It’s exciting times,” Struthers said. “We’ll have the first City Council and mayor races that go to a ranked choice runoff.”

Looking forward to how ranked choice voting plays out, Hogg said he doesn’t expect any candidate to break the 50%-mark in the first run of votes. He said the method makes for a better campaign than his previous experiences, finding it less adversarial with more opportunities for cooperation.

Hogg said he’s disappointed in a lower turnout than what was seen during his 2018 run. Watching results in Ward 2, where he resides, Hogg worked with appointed Councilor Christina Jancila and hoped for her to win. Jancila’s opponent, Briae Lewis, is leading in early unofficial results.

The three mayoral candidates drew more than $25,000 in political contributions, the largest of which was $7,000 given to Struthers in two payments from a Realtors' political action committee.

Hogg, who served four terms on council, first faced then-upstart Maughan in 2016, where the former squeaked by the latter with a 230-vote separation in a bid to represent Ward 2, which covers downtown Corvallis. Maughan recently vacated his council seat after moving to another ward.

Cadena leads early in Ward 9

With three candidates in Ward 9, it also is using ranked choice voting.

Three novice candidates seek to represent northeast Corvallis: Tony Cadena, Nyssa Towsley and Cliff Feldman. The seat became a free-for-all when Struthers decided to vacate it to make a run at mayor.

Early unofficial results updated at 11 p.m. Election Day show Cadena leading the pack with 44.7% of the vote, trailed by Towsley at 31.9% and Feldman at 23%.

“I was honored by being the first choice vote of so many,” Cadena said via email. “But I also know ranked choice voting is a learning experience for all of us, so we'll have to let the process unfold.”

Cadena is retired with a background in finance and business education. He moved to Corvallis in 1995. His top issues include building up the local housing supply, economic development with long-term sustainability and improving livability. He said local government should focus on public safety, infrastructure and education.

Towsley came to Corvallis in 2020. She’s a research administrator for the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. She hopes to bring diverse, underserved communities into more city discussions. Wanting to build public-private partnerships to better serve residents, she also called for government transparency, accountability and accessibility.

Feldman has lived in Corvallis since 2014. He has a background in marketing and advertising. He's closely watching how the city approaches climate change and sustainability. Feldman is also concerned about affordable housing, speeding and other traffic issues as Corvallis continues to grow.