Elections: Contenders for Corvallis mayor differ on home energy scores

A hot topic since the summer, Corvallis City Council members have been divided about implementing a home energy score program, and whether it should be mandatory or voluntary.

The idea behind home energy scores is to give buyers an idea of what it will cost to power a home via an assessment that would make it easier to compare potential purchases across the housing market. It’s been compared to gas mileage in autos.

In a tense September meeting, City Council members split 5-4, sending home energy scores to the 2023 primary ballot instead of approving the program themselves. Council President Hyatt Lytle stormed out after Mayor Biff Traber took issue with the council’s decision — or lack thereof — calling out councilors for punting on their legislative duty after considerable work.

The three candidates in the running for Corvallis mayor — Traber has opted not to run for reelection — have somewhat different takes on the topic, which drew attention from environmentalists and activists as its saga played out in several City Council meetings.

Contending for the mayor’s seat are Council Vice President Andrew Struthers of Ward 9 and two former Ward 2 council members, Roen Hogg and Charles Maughan.

Struthers’ take

Struthers led the motion to put home energy scores on the ballot. He’s among the councilors who expected a work session to further develop an ordinance before deliberating. After a first glance in January, an ordinance appeared before council in June. Struthers said there was no discussion during the interlude.

“All of a sudden, here was an ordinance, and we’re being told to vote on it that night,” Struthers said.

Seeing division on the issue, he felt a citizen vote was best. Part of that was his concern about the lack of public engagement on home energy scores. It also wasn’t clear to him what the impact might be on the city. There are still unanswered questions as the city prepares for a ballot measure.

Preferring a voluntary program, Struthers hopes for a reset on the issue if elected, suggesting another council work session or two to hammer out details. He said city plans call for an energy score program to be explored, but don’t dictate its creation or require that it be mandatory for home sellers.

“In my mind, we haven’t had the conversation of what this actually means for a policy for the city,” he said. “Somehow we need to take a step back and have some policy discussions.”

Maughan weighs in

Maughan wanted to see the council handle home energy scores. He said that’s exactly the sort of policy decision councilors are elected to make, chalking up the inaction to a lack of political willpower. The presence of Realtors preparing to make endorsements and donations the night of the vote was also a factor, he said.

“Six years in the making on that,” Maughan said, “and it was completely within the council’s wheelhouse to make that decision.”

He was also frustrated by council investing valuable meeting time discussing and approving amendments to the ordinance before pivoting to put it on the ballot, which cut off other amendments waiting for deliberation. Maughan said that process could have been done at another time instead of sandbagging a busy agenda.

Maughan favors a mandatory energy score program because it’s already voluntary — anyone selling their home could get a score if they wanted it. There’s no point in writing a law for something that could already be done, he said, emphasizing that the mandatory aspect was the point of a council vote.

“I also looked at it as consumer protection for people who are buying homes,” he said. “Buying a home, you go in practically blind.”

What Hogg would do

Hogg said home energy scores were not yet “ready for primetime” when the ordinance came to the council. That’s not totally surprising given he saw other issues come to the dais before they were ready during his stint.

“They should have done a lot more outreach,” Hogg said. “You can’t just wait for people to come to you.”

Among those with potentially important input, Hogg said the Mid-Valley Association of Realtors should have been asked for its opinion because it sells most of the houses in Corvallis. He noted that some items, even if they were addressed during work sessions, don’t hit the public’s radar until they come to regular sessions for a vote.

Citing a previous council decision to cut most of its advisory groups, Hogg said it’s problematic when councilors don’t have those community bodies to rely on. In the past, he said, those groups provided public representation and participation that is now lacking.

That prestaging could have resulted in a better ordinance on which to vote, he said.

“It was sent too soon, so it put a lot of councilors in a very awkward position of having to make a decision without having enough information,” he said, adding that making amendments on the fly during a meeting is a poor way to make policy.