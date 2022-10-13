Elections 2022: William Tally is challenging for Albany mayor

You can often find William Tally picking up trash on the side of the road, sometimes along the neighborhoods of North Albany where he lives, sometimes along downtown and the neighboring parks.

He goes at least twice a week, he said.

Lately he is noticing more trash along the areas of Albany he treasures, he said. And he is getting concerned about the city’s growth.

Before his retirement, Tally had experience in chronology and working in chemistry labs, according to the Benton County voters' pamphlet. He also served two years in the Marines. He has no government experience in leadership roles but believes his commitment to putting the city above himself makes him a good candidate.

Lately, Tally has noticed more traffic, more people and more homeless encampments. It's hurting Albany’s natural beauty.

“It's a mess," he said. "I know we are growing, but I think there is a way to maintain beauty and be creative.”

Tally didn’t have grand aspirations of being in city government. He kind of fell into the role of candidate when he learned former Mayor Sharon Konopa would not be running again. He took it as a call to action.

Tally considers himself someone without any conflicts of interest who puts his own self-interests aside for the betterment of the city. He shares a lot of the same values as Konopa and is endorsed by her.

If he could, he'd dissuade people from moving to Albany, saying, “I don’t think we can encourage people to come here.”

Tally believes the city may be encouraging too much growth, perhaps more than the current infrastructure can serve, he said.

He hopes to research and come up with creative ideas on how to manage the growth. One idea he has involves imposing something like a gas tax that helps pay for some of the services that draw a lot of people to Albany.

People often come to the city for concerts, commercial facilities and special events, and he wants nonresidents to more directly support the services that are used.

Tally sympathizes with people on fixed incomes who want to continue to live somewhere nice, he said.

Tally hopes to offer another perspective to voters.

“I want Albany to be a place people want to stay,” he said.