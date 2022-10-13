Elections 2022: Albany Mayor Alex Johnson is hoping to retain his seat

Alex Johnson II likes to wear purple shirts. Especially when he is representing Albany. To him, it tells the people that he doesn’t represent one party or the other.

His subliminal message: He is representing the city of Albany and the various people and ideas that make up the city, he said.

"I work with everyone,” he said, his hands neatly folded over the desk of his office at True Life Financial Solutions.

Johnson believes the best way of doing that is being out in the community.

“Every elected official should be transparent and accessible, to be engaged in the community they serve, '' he said.

Johnson said he can often be found at community events and makes himself available to the public. He readily gives his cellphone number out and believes listening to the community is important. It’s his favorite part about being mayor, he said.

It wasn't a life path he was expecting, Johnson said.

It coalesced after his involvement as a sports coach and watching his neighborhood go through changes he felt he didn't have a say in. He started attending more City Council meetings and was taken under the wing of another city councilor, he said.

Johnson said his time in the military helped him with leadership, organization, and prepping and planning skills.

Johnson is running for his second term as mayor after winning a squeaker against 12-year mayor Sharon Konopa two years ago, and Johnson hopes to continue to work on housing affordability through the Housing Affordability Task Force he established. The goal is to have housing available at every income level.

He is endorsed by Councilor Ray Kopczynski, Albany Area Chamber of Commerce, Save Small Business Coalition and the Willamette Association of Realtors.

Johnson also wants to get more youth engaged. He plans on getting more young people involved in a youth advisory council.

"The decisions we make will affect the younger generations,” he said. "This is their city too.”

Johnson is excited about the plans for the waterfront makeover and is a big proponent for economic development. He believes recruiting talent to Albany will stimulate the economy.

“We have to have a vision, and look forward," he said. "We have to see how people will be impacted in the next 25 years."