Election results: This is the place to learn how Albany voted in Ward 1

Voters await the election results for the Ward 1 Albany City Council seat on Tuesday, Nov. 8; Mid-Valley Media will post those initial results and each subsequent wave here.

In Ward 1, three challengers are facing off against longtime incumbent, Dick Olsen. The four candidates are competing for the seat that represents North Albany, downtown and the Willamette neighborhood east of Lyon Street and north of Pacific Boulevard.

Olsen has been in and out of city government for 50 years, serving as mayor for a term and city councilor. He is concerned about zoning and preserving the livability of neighborhoods.

Newton, a small business owner, hopes to bring a young person’s perspective to city council and wants to make Albany accessible and welcoming to everyone.

Former LBCC president, Hamann wants to bring businesses to Albany and protect the livability of public spaces.

Matthew Prudell, is running for a singular issue, ridding the water of fluoride.

