Election results: Steph Newton darts in front Albany Ward 1

In the first round of preliminary election results, the race for Albany's Ward 1 City Council seat is close, and it appears incumbent Dick Olsen may be on the outs.
Overall, Steph Newton has the lead 37.6% of the votes counted, but fellow challenger Greg Hamann is not far behind, with 33.8%. Olsen trails at 25%. A third challenger, Matthew Prudell, is further behind at 3.1%.
With Ward 1 straddling both Linn and Benton counties, the numbers are coming in from both counties.
Benton County is expected to have updated results at 11 p.m.
In the first round of results, Hamann had the lead.
The four candidates are competing for the seat that represents North Albany, downtown and the Willamette neighborhood east of Lyon Street and north of Pacific Boulevard.
Olsen has been in and out of city government for 50 years, serving as mayor for a term and city councilor. He is concerned about zoning and preserving the livability of neighborhoods.
The race has seen an infusion of cash, especially for candidates Steph Newton and Greg Hamann.
Newton, a small business owner, hopes to bring a young person’s perspective to city council and wants to make Albany accessible and welcoming to everyone.
Former LBCC president, Hamann wants to bring businesses to Albany and protect the livability of public spaces.
Matthew Prudell, is running for a singular issue, ridding the water of fluoride.
