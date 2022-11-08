Election results: Malone looks to hold seat for second term at Benton County

A Republican upstart who challenged a relatively well-monied Democrat finds out 8 p.m., Nov. 8, whether very blue Benton County is ready for a political change.

Check back with Mid-Valley Media for updated election night results from Benton County.

Pat Malone has run as a senior candidate, a single-term incumbent with a back catalog of roles on county advisory committees, state Department of Agriculture and as a fire chief.

He took the Democratic nomination in May, defeating Helen Higgins, CEO of a local Boys & Girls Club 61.5% to 38% to defend his Position 1 seat on the Benton County Board of Commissioners. He raised $28,094 in cash contributions and debated challenger Bill Kughn about county budgetary responsibility in the run-up to November.

The campaign of U.S. House hopeful Val Hoyle, Democratic candidate for Oregon’s 4th Congressional District, was among those making the largest single payments to Malone’s campaign — $1,000.

Benton County Democratic Central Committee contributed $1,500.

Kughn appeared over the summer to run instead of Bill Currier, Adair Village mayor and former Oregon Republican Party chairman who butted heads with state House Republicans over election credibility in 2021.

A retired builder and business owner, Kughn conveyed a skeptical view of political fundraising and county government process. He told Mid-Valley Media in August he wants to cut county taxes and county spending.

Democrats have held all three seats on the county’s executive board for 26 years.

Orville R. (Bob) Adams was the last Republican to hold a county commission seat, besting Democrat Gene Belhumeur by 4.5 percentage points in 1996 for the Position 2 seat.

