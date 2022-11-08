Election results: Corvallis Ward 9 sees Tony Cadena with early lead

Initial results are in for Corvallis' Ward 9 City Council election.

Early unofficial results show Cadena leading the pack with 45% of the vote, trailed by Towsley at 31.1% and Feldman at 23.4%.

Benton County election officials expect another update around 11 p.m.

Cadena is retired with a background in finance and business education. Towsley is a research administrator working remotely with the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Feldman has a background in marketing and advertising.

Feldman has lived in Corvallis since 2014. He's closely watching how the city approaches climate change and sustainability. He’s also concerned about affordable housing, speeding and other traffic issues as Corvallis continues to grow.

Towsley came to Corvallis in 2020. She hopes to bring diverse, underserved communities into more city discussions. Wanting to build public-private partnerships to better serve residents, she also called for government transparency, accountability and accessibility.

Cadena moved to Corvallis in 1995. His top issues include building up the local housing supply, economic development with long-term sustainability and improving livability. He said local government should focus on public safety, infrastructure and education.

For the first time, Corvallis is using ranked choice voting. There are three competitors each for Ward 9 and mayor. City officials have said if there is no clear leader with at least 50% of the vote in those elections, it may take until Dec. 5 to declare a winner.