Corvallis Ward 3 incumbent wants to continue to rep community voice

Hyatt Lytle sees the Corvallis City Council as a platform not just for local issues, but larger concerns as well.

Elected in 2016, Lytle represents Ward 3 and serves as council president. Born and raised in Corvallis, she works as a support specialist with CASA-Voices for Children, a court advocate provider.

“Having your local government as a forum, with everything that’s going on federally, is huge,” Lytle said.

Valuing community feedback, Lytle believes by addressing bigger topics at the local level, the door is opened for further engagement with constituents.

As a person of half-Algerian descent, she said she naturally gravitates toward matters involving diversity, equity and inclusion, noting her involvement with the city’s bias response initiative. She recalled being targeted because of her heritage after the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

In the summer of 2016, Lytle was struck by the number of law enforcement-involved shootings. She recalls what seemed like daily reports of either racially-charged shootings or ambushes on police. Feeling deeply affected, she took a hard look at how the controversy was being perceived among the people of Corvallis.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

“Silence. There was nothing happening,” Lytle said. “No protests at the courthouse, nothing. That really bothered me.”

As timing would have it, the city was running information sessions for City Council elections that year. Eager to help Corvallis engage on big issues and find its voice, Lytle and friend Nancy Wyse committed together to run for council seats. Wyse went on to become a Benton County commissioner.

“I felt like this community can’t be silent on such things,” she said.

Other topics on Lytle’s radar include improved access to social services, community policing, housing and homelessness. She’s been vocal about the impact of homelessness on Ward 3, which covers South Corvallis, calling out what she sees as inequities in how homeless campers are overlooked there versus elsewhere in the city.

Lytle faces a political newcomer, Alec Turner, a Linn-Benton Community College student. Turner is a horticulture research assistant at Oregon State University and also manages and drives for Domino’s Pizza.