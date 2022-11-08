 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Corvallis Ward 2 early election results has new councilor struggling

  • Updated
Christina Jancila

Christina Jancila

 Andy Cripe Mid-Valley Media

Early results in the race for downtown Corvallis’ Ward 2 show a clear lead for one candidate.

Downtown Corvallis voters have two newcomers on the ballot for Ward 2. Appointed Councilor Christina Jancila, owner of the combination dispensary and pizzeria Marie Jane’s Cannabis Connection, faces Briae Lewis, who works as support staff at a group home for disabled kids.

The first drop of unofficial results showed Lewis with 68.2% of the vote and Jancila with 30.7%.

Both contenders sought appointment to Ward 2’s briefly vacant position after former Councilor and current mayoral candidate Charles Maughan stepped down, having moved to a new ward. Jancila secured the position in September with a 5-4 council vote in which Mayor Biff Traber cast the tiebreaker.

The two have slightly different takes on addressing homelessness, a key downtown Corvallis issue. Lewis supports some city involvement with short-term managed homeless camping, while Jancila is opposed to city involvement due, citing potential city liability.

Lewis headshot.jpg

Briae Lewis, candidate for Corvallis City Council Ward 2. 

 Cody Mann

Cody Mann covers the cities of Corvallis and Philomath. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @News_Mann_.

Cody Mann is an experienced, relentless journalist, who is currently working as a local government news reporter for the Corvallis Gazette-Times. He earned journalism bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Oregon.

