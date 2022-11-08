Corvallis Ward 2 early election results has new councilor struggling

Early results in the race for downtown Corvallis’ Ward 2 show a clear lead for one candidate.

Downtown Corvallis voters have two newcomers on the ballot for Ward 2. Appointed Councilor Christina Jancila, owner of the combination dispensary and pizzeria Marie Jane’s Cannabis Connection, faces Briae Lewis, who works as support staff at a group home for disabled kids.

The first drop of unofficial results showed Lewis with 68.2% of the vote and Jancila with 30.7%.

Both contenders sought appointment to Ward 2’s briefly vacant position after former Councilor and current mayoral candidate Charles Maughan stepped down, having moved to a new ward. Jancila secured the position in September with a 5-4 council vote in which Mayor Biff Traber cast the tiebreaker.

The two have slightly different takes on addressing homelessness, a key downtown Corvallis issue. Lewis supports some city involvement with short-term managed homeless camping, while Jancila is opposed to city involvement due, citing potential city liability.

