Corvallis: This is your new City Council member

Corvallis officials appointed a new city councilor to represent Ward 2 until voters elect a candidate in the Nov. 8 General Election.

Mayor Biff Traber cast the tie-breaking vote for Christina Jancila, who won 5-4 over Briae Lewis. Both are currently seeking election in Ward 2. The term of appointment ends Dec. 31.

Former Councilor Charles Maughan vacated the Ward 2 seat as of Sept. 1, prompting the council to make an appointment. Maughan, who endorsed Lewis to replace him, is running for mayor against Council Vice President Andrew Struthers and former Councilor Roen Hogg.

Jancila owns Corvallis dispensary and pizzeria Marie Jane’s Cannabis Connection, among other properties. Lewis works for a children’s residential care services provider. Both have been involved with the joint city-county effort addressing homelessness, known as Home, Opportunity, Planning and Equity (H.O.P.E.).

A Corvallis resident since 2016, Jancila is new to public office, though she has served on H.O.P.E.’s executive committee. She said she's not a single-issue representative — she believes each voter has different concerns and all are worth equal consideration.

Comparing running a business with serving on the council, Jancila said her experience with handling customers, budgeting and accounting, and researching to prepare for meetings are qualities she can apply to the position. She said her motivation is the same as the current council members.

“You want to give back to the community, you have a call to serve, you want to make a change, and you deeply care about the future of Corvallis,” Jancila said.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

A number of community members came forward to endorse the potential nominees, including Maughan, who spoke in favor of Lewis. He said she shares his values, and highlighted city goals around diversity, equity and inclusion, saying appointing Lewis would affirm those priorities.

“We currently have someone who’s applied to be appointed who is young, Black, gay and a woman. If that’s not diversity, I don’t what it is,” Maughan said. “I don’t generally believe in identity politics, but when you have a choice, and you have an option to have that representation, that is the way you should go.”

A Maryland transplant, Lewis moved to Corvallis in 2019. She hasn’t held elective office before but she is a precinct committee person and co-chair’s H.O.P.E.’s executive committee. Having had a brush with homelessness, she puts a high priority on that topic. She’s also strongly supports public transit systems.

An openly lesbian African American woman, Lewis said standing up for under-represented communities is one of her goals if she’s elected. Living in Maryland, she was interested in public service but was intimidated by the proximity to the Capitol. Her desire to serve has grown since arriving to Corvallis.

Although Lewis was disappointed she didn’t clinch the nomination, she cited the close vote count and said she doesn’t regret the outcome. She’ll be pumping up her campaign efforts to combat the edge Jancila will build as short-term incumbent.

Lewis complimented her opponent and said the council didn’t make a terrible choice, but they didn’t make the best choice for community representation.

Jancila’s appointment is a first for Corvallis. In the past, a special election would have been held, but amendments to the city charter in the last election cycle created a council appointment process.

Councilors Jan Napack, Laurie Chaplen, Tracey Yee, and Struthers supported Jancila for the position. Councilors Gabe Shepherd, Charlyn Ellis, Paul Shaffer and Council President Hyatt Lytle preferred Lewis.

Jancila reacted to the appointment with excitement and gratitude, saying she’s been preparing since July for the opportunity. In her campaign to keep the seat, she plans on emphasizing the damage to Ward 2 from the COVID-19 pandemic and calling out declining leadership in the downtown ward.

“I’m frustrated with issues that are not solved, even more frustrated with those who were supposed to be working towards a solution,” Jancila said.