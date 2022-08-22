Corvallis, these are your City Council candidates for Nov. 8 ballot

Candidates for Corvallis mayor and City Council are locked in for the 2022 General Election in November.

Four of the 10 seats will see contested elections this fall: mayor, Ward 2 (downtown), Ward 3 (southeast), and Ward 9 (northeast) all have more than one candidate filed for the Nov. 8 ballot.

Mayor's race

Hogg is retired and formerly worked in systems, software and project management roles at Oregon State University, HP Inc. and for the state of Oregon. Struthers is an information technology consultant at OSU. Maughan is a compliance analyst with Oregon Housing and Community Services.

Last November, Mayor Biff Traber announced he’s not seeking a third term in office, saying in a statement: “Serving for over a decade as an elected official has been both very rewarding and, I believe, very productive. It is time for me to move on and enable new leadership.”

Traber served two terms as a city councilor in Ward 8 before he was elected mayor. Maughan and Struthers both were elected in November 2018, and were re-elected in 2020. Hogg was elected in 2010, serving four terms before losing a bid for mayor in 2018.

Ward 2

Because he is moving out of his ward, Maughan is vacating his council seat as of Sept. 1. On Sept. 6, the council will hold a public hearing to appoint someone for the remainder of his term, which ends Dec. 31. After that, the position will be filled by whoever wins the Nov. 8 election.

Two candidates filed for Ward 2: Briae Lewis and Christina Jancila. Lewis works as residential support staff for aHope Inc. in Salem, according to her filing. A document on file with the Secretary of State's Office list's aHope as a children's residential care services provider.

Jancila owns Corvallis dispensary and pizzeria Marie Jane’s Cannabis Connection.

Both are involved with the joint city-county effort addressing homelessness known as Home, Opportunity, Planning and Equity (H.O.P.E.).

Ward 3

In Ward 3, Council President Hyatt Lytle is challenged by Alec Turner. Lytle, who works for court advocate provider CASA-Voices for Children, according to her filing, was elected in 2016 and was previously council vice president.

Turner’s filing lists Oregon State University horticulture research and Domino’s Pizza as current employment. He's currently a student at Linn-Benton Community College.

Ward 9

Three political hopefuls filed for election in Ward 9: Tony Cadena, Nyssa Towsley and Cliff Feldman. Feldman has a background in marketing and advertising. Towsley is a research administrator working remotely with the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Cadena is retired with a background in finance and business education.

Starting in 2023, Corvallis elected officials will be eligible for monthly stipends ranging from $360 for a councilor to $560 for the mayor. Mayors are elected to four-year terms and city councilors for two-year terms.

The other wards

No challengers came forward in the city's six other wards. All incumbents — Jan Napack (Ward 1), Gabe Shepherd (Ward 4), Charlyn Ellis (Ward 5), Laurie Chaplen (Ward 6), Paul Shaffer (Ward 7) and Tracey Yee (Ward 8) — filed for re-election and will appear on the ballots unopposed.

Residents voting for all seats have the opportunity to write in their own candidates if they wish, according to Benton County election officials.

