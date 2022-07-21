Corvallis election filing period nearing; info session scheduled

With the filing period for city elected offices just around the corner, the city of Corvallis has set up a July 25 info session for prospective City Council candidates. The public is welcomed to attend as well.

The session will be held at 6 p.m. in person at Madison Avenue meeting room, 500 SW Madison Ave. It will also be live-streamed on GoToWebinar. A link to register for the webinar is available on the city’s website.

The session will focus on the structure of the city government, mayor and councilor roles, key documents and resources, and the election process, according to a news release. Nomination packets are available for people who want to pursue candidacy.

Presenters will explain the ins-and-outs of elected office and government operations in Corvallis, the release states, also noting the event won’t be a forum for debating issues or addressing how to campaign for office. A recording of the session will be made available on the city’s website.

Corvallis’ filing period for the Nov. 8 General Election goes from Aug. 1 through Aug. 19. The mayor’s seat and all nine council positions are up for election. The election will be held using the new ward boundaries that took effect on July 5.

Those seeking candidacy can pick up nomination petition packets from Corvallis City Hall at 501 SW Madison Ave., the Corvallis Public Library at 645 NW Monroe Ave. and the Corvallis Community Center at 2601 NW Tyler Ave. The packets contain the information and paperwork required to run for elective office.

The city recorder is available to meet with prospective candidates to review the nomination process, answer questions and accept forms. If you have questions about elections, contact the city recorder at 541-766-6901 or city.recorder@corvallisoregon.gov. Election information and a calendar with key deadlines can be found on the city’s website.

“Do not start your paperwork without talking to the city recorder,” Councilor Charlyn Ellis said, speaking from personal experience during the City Council meeting Monday, July 18.

“If you’re interested, talk to the city recorder first,” she said.