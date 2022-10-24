Appointed Corvallis councilor looks to hold Ward 2 seat

A Corvallis city councilor chosen to fill a temporary vacant seat is defending her position against the challenger she overcame during the appointment process.

Ward 2 Councilor Christina Jancila won a 5-4 council vote against Briae Lewis, clinching the outcome on a tie-breaking vote from Mayor Biff Traber.

The Ward 2 position will ultimately be filled by whoever wins the Nov. 8 election. Mayoral candidate Charles Maughan, former councilor of Ward 2, moved out of the boundary, leaving the council to appoint someone for the remainder of the year.

A Corvallis resident since 2016 and previously from Arizona, Jancila is new to public office. In Arizona, she advocated for the legalization of marijuana, which happened four years after she left. As a social worker, she felt the state was too oppressive against marginalized people.

“When I found out marijuana was legalized in Oregon, I said, ‘I’m going to sell my house and open up a dispensary,’” Jancila said. “I didn’t even know anybody, I just said, ‘What the heck, I’m going to give it a try.’ And here I am.”

Now in business, Jancila owns Corvallis dispensary and pizzeria Marie Jane’s Cannabis Connection, among other properties. She has compared the business world with serving on the council, saying her experience with customers and budgets can be applied on the dais.

Gripped with concern about the lack of humane treatment for homeless people in Oregon, she began following the issue locally. That led her to get involved with the joint city-county advisory board on homelessness known as Home, Opportunity, Planning and Equity, or HOPE.

“When I came here, I saw the issue with homelessness,” Jancila said. “It shook me to my core. It was so overwhelming.”

Giving second chances is a big part of Jancila’s character. For example, she supports Gov. Kate Brown’s push on clemency for certain inmates convicted as juveniles, saying they aren't the same people they were 20 years before.

And if not for second chances for her business from her landlord, neighbors and elected officials at several turns, she believes her business wouldn’t have gotten off the ground.