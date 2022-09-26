Albany's Ward 1 is down one candidate in the Nov. 8 election

Election Day is nearing and Albany will have one fewer candidate on the election ballot than expected this November.

Last month, the city solidified the Nov. 8 lineup of candidates for City Council. Ward 1 faced the most crowded of fields, with five vying for the seat that represents North Albany and downtown.

But, that race has now dropped to 4 candidates after the withdrawal of Erik Anderson.

Although he was “shocked” to see how many people were running, Anderson said that isn’t the reason he is exiting the race.

The decision comes after a conflict of timing, Anderson said. Campaigning and working a full time job as the emergency preparedness manager of Linn County Health Services became too much of a balancing act.

“I never thought it would take 40 hours a week on top of a full-time job,” Anderson said.

Anderson works to provide emergency services, such as shelter and food. Recently he was coordinating care during Sweet Home’s power outage, he said.

And lately, with the campaign, his time was spread attending meetings and speaking to various groups. Then there was the bombardment of emails, he said. He just didn’t have enough time to campaign, he said.

Anderson is not a stranger to government service. He was previously a member of the Tangent Planning Commission and the Albany Public Safety Commission. But this was his first time campaigning for an elected seat, he said.

The lifelong Albany resident believes the position of city councilor will be less demanding than the campaigning process. So, when the seat is open again for Ward 1, he hopes to take another stab at it.

“I was born and raised in Albany, and I want to give back to the community,” he said.

Because Anderson withdrew from the election before the print deadline, his name will not appear on the ballot.

Ward 1’s seat is currently filled by Dick Olsen who has been a local government leader since the 1970s. Challenging Olsen in Ward 1 are Greg Hamann, Steph Newton and Matthew Prudell.