Albany Ward 1 candidate Steph Newton wants to bring mom's point of view to council

In her spare time, Steph Newton listens to the sausage-making of legislation like it’s a podcast.

“My husband says I need to get a better hobby,” she said with a laugh.

Newton has a web browser extension that reads aloud documents and meeting minutes. She uses it to keep up with what’s going on in the county and in Oregon, she said.

Newton is a believer in making government processes more accessible and transparent to people.

Newton lives by a life motto: “Do the most good.” She sees the position of councilor as the job of a public servant beyond her own self interests.

“I want to see the humanity in people,” she said.

She is one of four candidates for the Ward 1 seat on Albany City Council, which includes current incumbent Dick Olsen.

Running a small business — Newton owns Multnomah Marketing — has given her practice with collaborating with people.

And since running for Linn County Commissioner in 2018, she feels like she has grown a lot.

Newton served on the Albany Human Relations Commission , the Albany Community Development Commission, and is chair for the Disability Justice Caucus.

She is passionate about making sure everyone feels included in Albany, she said. She wants those who are a part of the growing Latinx community in Albany to feel like there is a space for them.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Lebanon Express.

She also wants to make Albany a better place for her daughter, she said. She believes having a young mother — Newton is 32 — on City Council would add a valuable perspective that the current council is lacking.

Newton wants to get better transportation options for Albany residents. Smoother more accessible sidewalks, roads and bike lanes will create safer alternatives to get around town, she said.

She also wants to increase affordable housing at all income levels by increasing the housing supply. She believes we need to consider seniors with fixed income, as well as young adults and families.

Newton believes public spaces like the library and parks make Albany unique and she wants to protect them and make them more accessible.

Some of Newton's endorsements are Mayor Alex Johnson II, Albany City Councilor Stacey Batholomew and Benton County Commissioner Xan Augerot.

She believes having more young people on council would better serve the future of Albany.

“It’s time to pass the torch to a younger generation,” she said.

Editor's Note: A correction was made to distinguish leadership positions