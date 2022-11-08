Albany Mayor Alex Johnson II poised to retain seat in early election results

After the first round of preliminary election results, released at 8 p.m., Albany Mayor Alex Johnson II appears to be well on his way to retaining his seat.

Johnson has 76.38% of the votes in Linn and Benton county combined. Challenger William Tally has 22.91% of votes.

Benton County is expected to have updated results at 11 p.m.

The Albany mayoral race is a standoff between Johnson II and challenger William Tally. The race has pooled a lot of cash, nearly $30,000, but it’s all one-sided — on Johnson's side.

Johnson is finishing his first two-year term after successfully challenging former mayor of 12 years, Sharon Konopa, in 2020.

This time around, Johnson said he hopes to continue his work with the housing affordability task force he established and have affordable housing available at every income level.

His challenger, Tally, is concerned about growth in Albany and believes it is impacting the natural beauty of the city. Tally hopes to carry the torch for Konopa and is endorsed by her.

The two have different stances on homelessness. Johnson believes in partnering with nonprofits, while Tally believes resources for unhoused people may already be too accessible.

Related coverage: