Albany has two candidates for mayor. Or does it?

Driving around town in Albany, you won’t see any signs for mayoral candidate William Tally.

Besides a Benton County voter’s pamphlet with his photo and an endorsement from previous mayor, Sharon Konopa, there aren't a lot of campaign efforts for Tally.

Even his opponent, incumbent Mayor Alex Johnson II, had trouble getting a hold of him.

“I don’t know what his objective is”, he said. "I don’t know if he is a real person.”

Johnson said he had tried to speak to him over email to talk about Tally’s concerns but hadn’t heard back, despite several attempts.

A Mid-Valley Media reporter faced similar obstacles. Emails and voicemails to Tally went unanswered for weeks.

Johnson said he believes that no candidate should go unopposed, and he wasn't looking for material with which to launch a negative campaign. He just wanted to know more about his challenger.

“I was hoping he would reach out,” Johnson said.

Reached by phone, Konopa said most of her interactions with Tally were over email and that the two had spoken over the years and shared the same values and concerns.

Konopa, who served on the council for 12 years and then as mayor for another 12, said the decision for Tally to run was a last-minute one. Tally had really hoped Konopa would run again.

However, an injury prevented her from doing so, she said, and Tally took up the mantle.

Finally, after showing up at Tally’s residence, a reporter was able to get some answers.

Tally opened the front door of his two-story home, phone in hand. He had just finished speaking to Konopa about getting in touch with said reporter. It was a coincidence, he said.

Tally expressed hesitance in speaking to the paper over fear of bias.

And even though he said he doesn’t plan on putting up signs or putting a lot of money into the campaign, he does believe it is important for voters to have another option.

For him, that means appealing to voters who have concerns about Albany’s growth and people’s welfare, and the livability of the city.

Tally admires Konopa and credits her with cleaning up a lot of the city. He hopes to follow her footsteps.

“I'd be happy to carry on her legacy,” Tally said.