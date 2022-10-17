Albany council candidate in Ward 1 is former LBCC prez

According to Greg Hamann, the transition from president of Linn-Benton Community College to city councilor would be a natural one. Both are positions of stewardship, he said.

He's challenging incumbent Dick Olsen in Ward 1, which represents North Albany and downtown. To win, he not only needs to best Olsen but two other challengers for the job.

“When you are a steward of something, it’s not yours, but you have to care for it and take responsibility for it,” Hamann said. He sat on a small concrete bench, slightly hunched to accommodate his tall frame.

Hamann grew up in Minnesota and was born on a farm. He said he always valued that way of life.

He describes Albany as “real." It isn’t putting on a show or trying to appeal to tourists. It has a mix of different ideas and resources.

In fact, he would say Albany has all the right pieces; it’s just a matter of putting them together and collaborating. That’s when you get nice little places like this, he said, gesturing to the courtyard and trees in front of him.

He has had some practice with his position as president at LBCC, he said. Hamann was president of LBCC for 10 years up until his retirement in 2020 and entered the national hall of fame for the American Association of Community Colleges.

Hamann said he has always had an itch to scratch about trying to make people’s lives better, he said.

While equity and inclusion are not the forefront of his efforts, he believes that they are important issues, he said.

At the same time, Hamann said he wants to make sure Albany is hospitable for businesses and continues to bring in jobs.

He also believes livability is important, and people should feel safe in public and private spaces.

Among Hamann's many endorsements are those from Linn County Commissioner Will Tucker, Albany Area Chamber of Commerce and Benton County Commissioner, Pat Malone.

Hamann hopes that when people see his full list of endorsements, they see people from many backgrounds coming together to collaborate.

Hamann is an advocate for collaboration and considers himself passionate to make a difference. He hopes that the citizens of Albany will be active and engaged in their local government.

“You bring the right people together and you can do almost anything,” he said.