50 years later, Dick Olsen still running for Albany council

Dick Olsen has been a part of Albany city government for 50 years. It all started with his house and neighborhood, he said.

But despite his stalwart status, this year, he faces three challengers in Ward 1, which includes North Albany and downtown.

Olsen was sitting on a vintage couch, a blanket draped over the seat. Cream wallpaper and black and white photos line the walls in his house. Old clocks chime on the half-hour, and a large window overlook the neighborhood. His neighborhood.

Olsen was inspired to run for City Council by his opposition to urban renewal projects in his neighborhood back in the 1970s, he said.

Through his efforts, the neighborhood was rezoned from apartment housing to single family homes.

“I got into council because of my house and the old buildings downtown," he said, “and my interest is still in preserving the neighborhoods.”

Now a retired chemical engineer, Olsen has remained concerned about the “livability of neighborhoods.”

But keeping housing affordable while still ensuring a neighborhood is enjoyable, is an issue that stumps, he said.

Olsen believes to make housing more affordable, old existing structures should be repurposed, rather than clearing homes for new structures, he said.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Olsen also is an advocate for keeping large mature trees in Albany because they absorb CO2 and help cool the environment, he wrote in a campaign letter.

As part of the Albany Revitalization Agency, Olsen is overseeing the re-imaging of the waterfront along downtown. But he has his reservations. He wants more public input. He believes the plan may cause more trains at higher speed along Water Avenue.

In the last 50 years, Olsen has been on the council and even served as mayor for a term. Several years ago, his wife told him if he ran for council again, she would leave him.

She made good on it. He said running for City Council wasn’t the sole reason behind the divorce.

He acknowledged a lot of time goes into being on the council, and he often worries about the livability of neighborhoods.

“Albany is a nice place to live, and I want to keep it that way,” he said.