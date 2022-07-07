A third candidate enters Corvallis mayor's race

Former Corvallis City Councilor Roen Hogg is making another run for mayor.

Hogg, who worked in systems, software and project management roles at Oregon State University, HP Inc. and the state of Oregon, previously served four terms on the council. He ran for mayor in 2018 and lost. He’s lived in Corvallis for 29 years.

With two-term Corvallis Mayor Biff Traber not seeking reelection — he said he plans to leave office at the end of the year — the field is wide open. So far, Councilor Charles Maughan and Council Vice President Andrew Struthers have thrown their hats into the ring.

Maughan and Hogg have faced off once before, when the former challenged the latter unsuccessfully in 2016.

When Hogg was first elected in 2010, he pushed for a goal to help people experiencing homelessness, wrangling money to fund different service-oriented nonprofits. He worked with community members and the city to site the Men's Cold Weather Shelter, which he says has been a real life-saver, especially during the pandemic.

“The reason why I’m running for mayor is to help make Corvallis a better place to live,” Hogg said.

While on council, Hogg collaborated with Oregon State University on issues affecting neighborhoods around the campus. He said OSU expanding its population at the time led to concerns among nearby residents related to livability, such as noise and parking as well as overcrowding and affordable housing.

If he’s elected, Hogg hopes to take on climate change issues and advocate for solutions that come to the council. He feels like climate change has been on the backburner, making slow progress in the city since his time on council. The affordable housing supply has dwindled too, he said.

“It’s really making it very difficult for people that want to work here to actually live here,” he said.

Struthers and Maughan were elected in November 2018, taking office in January 2019. Both were reelected in 2020.

Maughan has served on the Middle Housing Task Force and the Home, Opportunity, Planning and Equity Advisory Board and has been council liaison to the King Legacy Advisory Board, the Corvallis Sustainability Coalition and the Downtown Corvallis Association. He has focused on issues around affordable housing, climate change and homelessness.

Along with being council vice president, Struthers is the vice chairman of the Corvallis Area Metropolitan Planning Organization and has led council committees on charter review and advisory board restructuring. He has focused on issues such as business growth, housing affordability, the climate crisis and challenges facing Corvallis families.

A nomination petition is expected to be published July 18. Candidates will officially file for the election between Aug. 1 and Aug. 19. City staff suggest candidates allow sufficient time for their petition to be approved before the filing period ends.

There was no primary election for the mayor’s office because it’s a nonpartisan position. Corvallis mayors are elected to four-year terms and city councilors for two-year terms. Voters will cast ballots Nov. 8.

Hogg's campaign can be reached at RoenMayor@gmail.com and 541-224-7947.