Yes votes ahead in LBCC bond measure initial election results

In unofficial election results, voters in Linn and Benton counties appeared to have passed the $16 million Linn-Benton Community College bond that will fund new construction projects.

With counting stopped for the night on Tuesday, May 17, preliminary results show 58% of votes favoring the bond and 42% opposed. Election officials tallied 42,961 ballots, 24,758 of which were yeses and 18,203 were noes.

If results remain steady as officials count the rest, LBCC will receive $16 million to construct a new agricultural center, renovate and re-open an LBCC childcare center and make critical repairs to aging facilities.

Broken down by county, yes votes comprise 48% of the vote in Linn County, with 52% voting no.

In Benton County, the yeses are ahead of the noes by a 70-30 split.

These are the major projects the bond would accomplish:

Construction of a new agricultural center to offer expanded animal science and crop and soil production training

Renovate and re-open an LBCC childcare center

Make critical repairs to aging facilities, such as increasing accessibility for people with disabilities, addressing safety hazards and upgrading boilers and HVAC systems

If approved, the bond would cost taxpayers seven cents per $1,000 of assessed tax value. It would also open the door to a matching appropriation from the state of Oregon in the amount of $8 million for the agricultural center, totaling $24 million in community support for LBCC.

