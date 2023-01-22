West Albany students learn to manage stress at school

High school isn’t so bad when learning how to relax and manage stress is as much of a priority as memorizing the periodic table and geometric formulas.

Students at West Albany High School have the option to incorporate mindful practices into their everyday schedules, thanks in part to a $1,000 classroom grant from the Albany Public Schools Foundation. The elective supports teaching students emotional skills and how to navigate stress in a post-pandemic learning environment.

“It’s a break from my other classes,” sophomore Lena Larson said Wednesday, following a guided meditation and yoga class. “I’ve found new ways to relax.”

Jennifer Bornheimer has taught at West Albany for 19 years, and she started the stress management class five years ago. She wanted to create a class that would “apply to the masses,” and prioritizing mental health became especially relevant during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“[Anxiety] was a big issue,” Bornheimer said. “Now it is an insurmountable issue.”

Freshmen and sophomores seem to struggle with their mental health more than the older students, she said, as the majority of their formative middle school years were held remotely.

Her lesson plans include having the students participate in community service, learn to crochet, play board games, listen to podcasts and create mood playlists. She even took them on an outdoor scavenger hunt last fall in the surrounding neighborhoods so they could take a moment to appreciate the colorful foliage and cool weather.

Once a week, the students sit through a guided meditation on yoga mats.

She said her students really appreciate the opportunity to have a moment to take care of themselves during the day. It doesn’t take a lot of money to accomplish this, she added, and there are lots of things at our disposal to help manage stress little by little each day.

Suzanne Davis from Love Yoga Studios, 630 Hickory St. NW in North Albany, guided sophomores, juniors and seniors through meditation and yoga Wednesday in a quiet, dimly-lit setting that stood in stark contrast to the hustle and bustle of the rest of the school.

Davis emphasized the importance of filter, focus and flow, instructing students how to breathe slowly through their nose to regulate their breathing and avoid panic attacks. If people would like to learn how to work their nervous system, she said, yoga and mindful breathing is a simple way to do so.

Bornheimer said she is looking forward to teaching the class again next year, which has become quite popular at the high school.

“I can’t think of a class where I don’t have multiple students with this problem,” she said. “I’m thankful for the Foundation’s support, and that the community recognizes the importance of this.”

