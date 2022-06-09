West Albany High graduates don’t let rain ruin their day

Nearly 300 students gathered at the West Albany High School football field Thursday night, June 9. They wore caps and gowns and waved to loved ones in the crowd.

It was their long-awaited moment of recognition, and a heavy downpour of rain wasn’t going to stop them from soaking it all in — in the metaphorical way.

“I’ve got to admit this is a first. It’s raining at graduation,” Principal Susan Osborn said.

There were 292 students in the 2022 graduating class of West Albany High School. The rain came down hard, but spirits were high among the excited graduates.

Senior class President Andrew Craig opened the ceremony, recounting many of the lessons he learned throughout his time in high school. He reflected on the journey he and his classmates just concluded and urged everyone to look toward the future.

“This world needs our help right now, and there is no better class of equipped young people than us,” Craig said.

The ceremony also included recognition of the 10 class valedictorians: Kathryn Bagley, Grace Catlin, Gabriel LaChapelle, Megumi Ludlow, Luke Milburn, Eleanor Peterson, Koen Schindell, Tori Thorp, Allison Willard and Sachi Wrigley.

The valedictorians were recognized for their academic achievements including earning a perfect 4.0 grade point average, enrolling in several Advanced Placement courses and exceeding on statewide tests.

A few of the valedictorians offered up inspiration to their classmates as they gave speeches filled with quotes, reflection and hope.

Ludlow described crossing the finish line of high school as just the beginning, Bagley spoke on perseverance, and Milburn talked about living in the moment.

“I find myself at the end of my senior year realizing that I may have forgot to live my life a little bit,” Milburn said. “I may have been so caught up in the ‘what’s next’ that I never stopped to enjoy what was going on around me.”

Wrigley used multiple quotes throughout their speech and even tied in the unexpected weather to the class of 2022’s experience.

“The things plants need to grow are nutrients, air and water,” Wrigley said. “I wanted to switch up your mindset a little: We’re about to grow into our next part of our life. Maybe think of it as the little push you needed.”

During Thursday night’s ceremony, Osborn reflected on the class of 2022’s path to graduation, noting the challenges the pandemic placed on this particular class.

She also said this graduating class was tasked with bringing back West Albany High School traditions.

“There is a saying: ‘The comeback is always greater than the setback,’” Osborn said. “Maybe more than any other graduating class before, you embody the reality of those words.”

Despite the undesirable weather, the graduates still threw their caps in the air with fervor. There was a mix of emotions, but the graduates were hopeful for the what’s next.

“I’m a little bit anxious and excited,” Autzen Perkins said. “It’s bittersweet. We’ve been working towards this for the last four years. It came quick, and it’s surreal that it’s over.”

Nyree Virrueta was also nervous, saying now was the time to figure out the rest of her life. But she was also excited about moving forward.

Anna Armengolt joked that she was just happy she didn’t have to wake up early anymore.

The class of 2022 battled adversity. But they all pushed through, making graduation that much more meaningful.

“The class of 2022 entered the halls and classrooms with vision and fortitude, and maybe, more importantly, the desire to bring back the joys of being a bulldog,” Osborn said. “You, class of 2022, brought back the heart of West Albany High School.”

