 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Watch this space for LBCC bond results

  • 0

Mid-Willamette Valley voters will decide in the May 17 primary election whether to pass a $16 million bond to support Linn-Benton Community College.

Watch this space for the early results after ballot boxes close at 8 p.m.

Here are the major projects the bond would accomplish:

  • Construction of a new agricultural center to offer expanded animal science and crop and soil production training
  • Renovate and re-open an LBCC childcare center
  • Make critical repairs to aging facilities, such as increasing accessibility for people with disabilities, addressing safety hazards and upgrading boilers and HVAC systems

If approved, the bond would cost taxpayers seven cents per $1,000 of assessed tax value. It would also open the door to a matching appropriation from the state of Oregon in the amount of $8 million for the agricultural center, totaling $24 million in community support for LBCC.

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

GAPS nurse wins statewide award

GAPS nurse wins statewide award

Rachel Smith, health services director for Greater Albany Public Schools, won April 21 the Oregon School Nurse Administrator of the Year award…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News