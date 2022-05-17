Watch this space for LBCC bond results

Mid-Willamette Valley voters will decide in the May 17 primary election whether to pass a $16 million bond to support Linn-Benton Community College.
Here are the major projects the bond would accomplish:
- Construction of a new agricultural center to offer expanded animal science and crop and soil production training
- Renovate and re-open an LBCC childcare center
- Make critical repairs to aging facilities, such as increasing accessibility for people with disabilities, addressing safety hazards and upgrading boilers and HVAC systems
If approved, the bond would cost taxpayers seven cents per $1,000 of assessed tax value. It would also open the door to a matching appropriation from the state of Oregon in the amount of $8 million for the agricultural center, totaling $24 million in community support for LBCC.