Watch this space for LBCC bond results

Mid-Willamette Valley voters will decide in the May 17 primary election whether to pass a $16 million bond to support Linn-Benton Community College.

If approved, the bond would cost taxpayers seven cents per $1,000 of assessed tax value. It would also open the door to a matching appropriation from the state of Oregon in the amount of $8 million for the agricultural center, totaling $24 million in community support for LBCC.