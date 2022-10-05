Upcoming GAPS hiring events for substitutes and bilingual staff

Greater Albany Public Schools will hold two hiring events in October: one to recruit bilingual staff and one for substitutes.

The bilingual staff recruitment event will be held virtually, beginning at 6 p.m. Oct. 11. Members of GAPS Human Resources, the Department of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion and the Welcome Center will answer questions regarding applications and positions.

There are currently more than seven bilingual assistant positions open with the district, and others where bilingual language employees are preferred. Open positions can be viewed at https://albany.k12.or.us/about/jobs.

The substitute recruitment event will be in person Oct. 13, and will include tours of Memorial Middle School and Oak Elementary at 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., respectively.

In addition to substitute teachers, the district is also looking for substitute bilingual assistants, bus drivers, clerical assistants, custodians, library assistants and more.

“Substitute employees are critical for us,” GAPS Superintendent Andy Gardner said in a press release. “A substitute working just one or two days a week can have a significant impact on our students’ education. We hope these events are successful and welcome all who are interested in working for the district to apply.”