Unofficial election results: Corvallis schools local-option levy passes

In unofficial election results, voters in Linn and Benton counties appeared to have renewed the five-year local-option levy for the Corvallis School District.

The levy charges property owners at a rate of $1,50 per $1,000 of assessed value, raising $46 million over the next five years and accounting for roughly 10% of the district’s revenue.

As of Wednesday, May 18, preliminary results showed 70.6% of voters favoring the renewal and 29.4% opposed. Election officials tallied 16,253 ballots, 11,473 of which were yeses and 4,780 were noes.

If results remain steady as officials count the rest — mailed-in ballots postmarked by Election Day have seven days to be counted — the Corvallis School District will continue to support small class sizes, career technical education, the arts and physical education.

Benton County voters favor the renewal 71-29, while Linn County voters only favor the renewal by 57% to 43%.

Benton County officials estimated a 42.8% voter turnout while Linn County officials estimated a 31% turnout. Linn County voters make up a small fraction of the total electorate in the district.

The levy was first approved in 2006 and has since been renewed twice.

"The Corvallis School District is grateful for the continued commitment of the Corvallis community in passing the Local Option Levy, " Superintendent Ryan Noss said. "With the passage of this levy, we will be able to maintain class sizes and implement targeted investments that are critical to student success.

"We remain committed to helping all students gain a solid educational foundation, develop confidence in their ability to learn and grow, and provide them with the critical skills needed in a rapidly changing world."

