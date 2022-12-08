This closet in Albany helps students succeed

It is extremely difficult for students to succeed in school if their basic needs are not being met. That’s why Marivi Wright, health services coordinator for Greater Albany Public Schools, decided to open a resource closet for underserved students in the district.

“If you are a kid sleeping in a car who is hungry and has no clothes, how are you going to succeed in school?” Wright said. “Going to school breaks the cycle and makes the difference.”

Thanks to a grant from the Albany Public Schools Foundation and several generous donors in the community, Wright was able to open the resource center Aug. 18 at Central Elementary, 336 SW Ninth Ave. in Albany.

Four months later, more than 600 students have visited and benefited from the resource center.

The center is one of many resources provided by the Families and Community Together team, which is comprised of seven people in the Albany community. Wright is in her second year with the district and supervises the team, which she calls her “super women.”

“These individuals are always willing to go the extra mile to serve our students,” Wright said. “Their hard work is a work of love that I get to see and experience every day.”

The resource center offers supplies including backpacks, crayons, coats, shoes, socks, blankets, towels, shampoo and feminine hygiene products. It is primarily for elementary and middle school students, although there are some items for high school students as well. There is a smaller closet at West Albany High School with clothes for the teenagers.

Wright relies on donations from community members and agencies and is always seeking more donations for students. The need is so great, she said, and resources are often limited, especially after the holidays.

To visit the center, students must have a referral from a counselor, FACT team member or administrator. Families can refer themselves by calling their assigned FACT team member and explaining their situation to see if they qualify.

The FACT team provides services to students experiencing unstable housing, which includes students living in shelters, motels, vehicles, tents or campgrounds, or if they are doubled up with another family. Other sorts of temporary or inadequate housing situations also apply.

The free services provided by FACT include health care navigation, housing resources, mental health support, general information and help communicating for Spanish-speaking families.

Rather than going directly to the resource center, families who believe they qualify for these services can visit the FACT office at Lafayette Elementary School, 3122 SE Madison St.

The center looks particularly full right now thanks to an anonymous donor who spent around $5,000 on resources for students. Wright said this was the “miracle we were waiting for,” as this donation will help students keep warm this coming winter.

No donation is too small, Wright added, and she said she has been blown away at how giving the Albany community and Foundation have been.

“It takes a village to care for our students,” she said. “The foundation is a big part of our village. We could not do what we do without their support.”

McKinney-Vento and foster parents can download the ParentSquare app to receive updates from Wright and the rest of the FACT team, which includes Rebeca Seltz, Petra Ott, Sarah Regar, Rhonda Jacques, Jennifer Lomeli and Brandy Plagmann.

“We are a bridge between the school, families and community,” Wright said. “We can’t fix everything, but we can help the family.”

