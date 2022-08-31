These are the schools' COVID guidelines in the mid-Willamette Valley

Students in grades K-12 will soon be zipping up their backpacks and heading back to school, but the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over.

The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Department of Education on Wednesday, Aug. 31 released the latest School Health Advisory for Continuity of Instruction, which outlines what districts should and must do to protect students and school staff from the virus.

The advisory, which goes into effect Sept. 1, does not have an expiration date. The goal is to reliably provide full-time, in-person instruction for students by implementing layered mitigation strategies, including recommending face coverings before resorting to remote instruction, according to a communique from the Department of Education.

For unvaccinated employees

It is still required for all teachers and staff to be fully vaccinated unless granted a religious or medical exemption. Those who are exempt, however, must take reasonable steps to ensure they are protected from contracting and spreading the virus. Examples of reasonable steps are weekly testing, wearing a fitted N95 mask, physical distancing or working at an isolated worksite.

Andy Gardner, new superintendent for Greater Albany Public Schools, made the decision in July to begin hiring unvaccinated employees who have valid religious or medical exemptions. GAPS spokesperson Michelle Steinhebel said the district will try something a little different for the 2022-23 school year.

“Employees who have COVID-19 medical or religious exemptions were required to test weekly up until last week,” Steinhebel said. “Our district is choosing to use an attestation form for the 2022-23 school year, in which all exempt staff agree to self-monitor and self-test if they have two or more of the primary COVID-19 symptoms.”

It is not clear whether this self-monitoring would meet the Department of Education's and OHA's demand for reasonable precautions.

Primary COVID-19 symptoms include a fever of 100.4 or higher, cough, difficulty breathing or shortness of breath and new loss of taste or smell.

The district may have to revisit this document if directives change at the state or federal level, Steinhebel added.

School district responsibilities

The advisory also encourages districts to stay up to date with vaccinations, closely monitor COVID-19 transmission and keep an eye on how many students and staff are absent due to respiratory disease activity.

Schools should work with local health partners to offer COVID-19 vaccination clinics and encourage students and staff to get boosters.

Kelly Locey, spokesperson for the Corvallis School District, said CSD held a back-to-school health and resource fair Aug. 26 during which the district served more than 350 people. In addition to providing COVID-19 vaccinations, the fair offered dental screenings, sports physicals, vision screenings, hearing screenings, clothing and hygiene kids and other childhood vaccinations.

“As colder weather arrives, we will all be spending more time indoors where disease can spread more readily,” the advisory read. “The more focused we are now on health and safety protocols and communication, the better we can navigate seasonal changes together.”