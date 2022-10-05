There's a vacancy on LBCC's Board of Education

The Linn-Benton Community College Board of Education is looking to fill a vacant board seat by appointment.

The new member would represent Zone 2-3A, which includes Albany and some of the surrounding areas.

The position will need to be filled through June 30. The appointee may run again in the May 2023 special district elections to fulfill the remainder of this zone’s term through June 2025, according to a news release.

The appointee must live within the zone to be considered.

Candidate applications are due noon Monday, Nov. 7, and can be emailed to drosche@linnbenton.edu. They will be forward to all board members for consideration at the Nov. 16 board meeting, during which the candidate will be selected.

Here is what each application must include:

Personal information, including name, address, phone and email.

A brief description of the reasons for wanting to serve on the LBCC Board of Education.

A brief description of any professional work and education history.

A brief description of any current and/or previous community. involvements and voluntary service, especially in an educational and/or budgetary capacity.

A brief description of how the applicant might be able to further the LBCC board’s commitment to equity.

A brief description of how the applicant would demonstrate a commitment to LBCC’s mission, values and three strategic goals.

The board may interview candidates during this meeting if members decide it necessary. The meeting will take place in the LBCC Lebanon Health Occupation Center, 300 Mullins Drive.